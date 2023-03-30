CHICAGO – On this Opening Day, the actor and comedian was in the spirit.

Chicago native Jeff Garlin was sporting a Cubs’ hat as he joined Paul Konrad on the Courtesy Desk on Thursday’s WGN Morning News.

He gave his thoughts on the upcoming season for the National League ballclub while also sharing some of the memories he has of the WGN studios when he first visit as a kid to attend the “Bozo Circus.”

Meanwhile, Garlin had a few comments on the movement of the camera during his segment with Paul.

