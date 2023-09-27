Catie Coghlan and Jake Mazanke recently got married in Chicago and their reception included the ‘Dancing Ditkas’, a reunion of Jake’s friends, who went viral last year for a photo of when they all paid homage to Mike Ditka. Jake turned to Josh Anderson to choreograph the dance.

