Country star Adam Doleac in an exclusive performance for WGN

Adam Doleac learned the value of building something with his own two hands, from the ground up, before he ever strummed his first chord or wrote his first lyric. His father introduced him to carpentry at age six, and the experience taught Adam it takes discipline to achieve your goals. The work ethic his father instilled in him led Adam to earn high school academic honors and excel at multiple sports. His baseball talent led him to be recruited by the University of Southern Mississippi. While at Southern Miss, Adam won three rings in four years and played in the 2009 College World Series.

A man of many talents, Adam was also a skilled drummer, though music wasn’t ever his top priority. Fate intervened during college, when shin stress fractures rendered him unable to pursue a post-college baseball career. By that time, Adam had taught himself guitar and developed his vocal ability.

Determined to also position himself as an artist, Doleac released a self-titled debut EP in June 2017. Sirius XM continues to be one of Adam’s most significant supporters. They have played multiple tracks from his EP on The Highway, and Adam was a featured artist on the fall 2017 Highway Finds Tour. Adam has also caught the attention of the streaming world, and several of his songs have earned spots on Spotify-curated country playlists.