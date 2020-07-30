Countdown to the launch of Mars ‘Perseverance’ Rover

For decades now, NASA has been sending robotic emissaries to explore the planet Mars. The spectacular success of past missions has proved that Mars was once like our own planet Earth, with oceans and lakes, a thick atmosphere; in short, a good place to get life started. Our most recent rover, Curiosity, answered many profound questions about Mars, but each time a question gets answered, many more questions get opened up. Now we are anticipating the launch of the next mission to Mars, this one called Perseverance.