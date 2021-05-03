Could Chicago’s 2021 summer festival season be saved with reopening plan?

With the city loosening occupancy restriction on indoor recreation and places like Navy Pier opening up, some are hoping that the CDC’s new guidelines for outdoor activity could also mean Chicago’s historic summer festival season will resume this year.

Juan Teague is the Owner of Juan and Only Events and the force behind a number of celebrity charity events as well as festivals like Mamby at the Beach, Spring Awakening and Common’s Aahh! Fest. She says event producers are looking forward to a better summer than last year and that vaccinated crowds may make the difference.