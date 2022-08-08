CHICAGO — Andrew Liptak discusses in his book, “Cosplay” about the growing love for fandom culture where fan-favorite characters come to life.

The book looks at the practice’s ever-growing fandom and conventions, its roots in 15th-century costuming, the relationship between franchises and the cosplayers they inspire, and the technology that brings even the most intricate details in these costumes to life

