CHICAGO — It’s time to add a little pizazz to your summer cocktail game.

Behold, the watermelon pina colada.

The recipe is super simple. Add 4 cups of frozen watermelon, 2 cups of frozen pineapple, coconut cream, some honey and light rum.

It’s the perfect blend of sweet and sour.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss plunge pools, competitive eating, and the color of the year.

