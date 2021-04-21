Dean shares TikTok-inspired recipe ‘Chaffles’

WGN’s Dean Richards shares famous TikTok recipe for “Chaffles.”
Basic Chaffle Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup Mozzarella cheese (shredded)
- 1 large Egg
- 2 tbsp Almond Flour ( to add some texture)
- (or 2 tsp coconut flour)
- 1/4 tsp Baking Powder
This makes one chaffle. Multiply measurements for bigger portions.
Basic Cooking Directions:
- Spray your waffle iron, griddle or pan with oil. Preheat to medium hot.
- Mix the egg into a scramble. Add the cheese, almond flour and baking powder. Thoroughly mix together.
- Pour mixture into waffle iron, griddle or pan slowly. Spread mixture evenly with a fork.
- Cook until browned and crispy, about 304 minutes or desired crispiness. If cooking on a griddle or pan, flip to brown evenly.
- Remove from heat onto a plate. It’ll continue to crisp as it cools.
- Slather with butter and syrup of choice.
Customize the chaffles with different ingredients:
Add bacon, ham, spinach, pickled jalapeno slices or bread and butter pickle slices to the basic mixture before cooking.
Churro Chaffle:
Top completed, hot chaffles with cinnamon-sugar.
Blueberry Chaffle:
To the basic mixture, add blueberry. Mix thoroughly before placing on waffle iron/griddle/pan.
Pepperoni Pizza Chaffle:
Top completed basic chaffle with a tablespoon of pizza sauce, ½ tsp. Italian Seasoning, shredded mozzarella cheese and pepperoni. Microwave it on high for about 20 seconds.
Salsa/Queso Chaffle:
Top completed basic chaffle with a swirl of salsa of your choice and melted queso cheese.
Garlic Parmesan Chaffle:
To the basic mixture, add ¼ cup grated Parmesan or Romano cheese, 1 tsp Italian seasoning, ¼ tsp garlic powder.