Dean shares TikTok-inspired recipe ‘Chaffles’

WGN’s Dean Richards shares famous TikTok recipe for “Chaffles.”

Basic Chaffle Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup Mozzarella cheese (shredded)
  • 1 large Egg
  • 2 tbsp Almond Flour ( to add some texture)
  • (or 2 tsp coconut flour)
  • 1/4 tsp Baking Powder

This makes one chaffle. Multiply measurements for bigger portions.

Basic Cooking Directions:

  • Spray your waffle iron, griddle or pan with oil. Preheat to medium hot.
  • Mix the egg into a scramble. Add the cheese, almond flour and baking powder. Thoroughly mix together.
  • Pour mixture into waffle iron, griddle or pan slowly. Spread mixture evenly with a fork.
  • Cook until browned and crispy, about 304 minutes or desired crispiness. If cooking on a griddle or pan, flip to brown evenly.
  • Remove from heat onto a plate. It’ll continue to crisp as it cools.
  • Slather with butter and syrup of choice.

Customize the chaffles with different ingredients:

Add bacon, ham, spinach, pickled jalapeno slices or bread and butter pickle slices to the basic mixture before cooking.

Churro Chaffle:

Top completed, hot chaffles with cinnamon-sugar.

Blueberry Chaffle:

To the basic mixture, add blueberry. Mix thoroughly before placing on waffle iron/griddle/pan.

Pepperoni Pizza Chaffle:

Top completed basic chaffle with a tablespoon of pizza sauce, ½ tsp. Italian Seasoning, shredded mozzarella cheese and pepperoni. Microwave it on high for about 20 seconds.

Salsa/Queso Chaffle:

Top completed basic chaffle with a swirl of salsa of your choice and melted queso cheese.

Garlic Parmesan Chaffle:

To the basic mixture, add ¼ cup grated Parmesan or Romano cheese, 1 tsp Italian seasoning, ¼ tsp garlic powder.

