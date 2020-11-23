Dean shares recipes for Maple Bacon Brussels Sprout and Buttermilk-Brined Turkey Breast

On his weekly cooking segment, WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards shares Thanksgiving recipe ideas for Maple Bacon Brussels Sprout and Buttermilk-Brined Turkey Breast.

Maple Bacon Brussels Sprouts – Air Fryer or Oven

Ingredients

1 lb. Brussels sprouts trimmed, halved (larger ones)

1/4 cup olive oil or bacon grease

1/4 cup pure maple syrup

1/2 tsp. sea salt

1/4 tsp. black pepper

4 bacon slices cut into 1/2-inch pieces

Instructions

Fry bacon in a pan until crispy. Reserve the bacon grease. Cut cooked bacon in small pieces and set aside.

In a medium mixing bowl – add bacon grease olive oil, salt, and pepper. Whisk together until fully combined.

Add Brussels sprouts to bowl and toss well to coat evenly.

For Air Fryer:

Transfer sprouts to air fryer. Cook at 350° F for 8-12 minutes, depending on how crispy you like them. At least once during cooking, take out basket and toss contents around.

For Oven:

Transfer sprouts and bacon to preheated 425° F oven. Cook for 30-40 minutes – depending on how crispy you like them. Give them a good stir after about 15 minutes.

Drizzle crumbled bacon and maple syrup on the finished product.

Ingredients

2 cups buttermilk

2 tablespoons sea salt

1 turkey breast (about 5-7 pounds), on the bone

Directions

One to two days before you plan to cook, place buttermilk and salt in a gallon-size resealable plastic bag and stir to dissolve salt. Place turkey breast in the bag and seal carefully, expelling the air. Squish the bag to distribute buttermilk all around the turkey, place on a rimmed plate, and refrigerate for 24 to 36 hours. If you’re so inclined, you can turn the bag periodically so every part of the turkey gets marinated, but that’s not essential.

Two hours before you plan to start cooking, remove the turkey from the plastic bag and scrape off as much buttermilk as you can without being obsessive. Discard buttermilk, set the breast on a rimmed plate and bring it to room temperature.

Position a rack in the upper third of the oven and heat to 325 degrees. Place breast skin-side up in an aluminum pan or on a rimmed baking sheet lined with a wire rack or parchment paper.

Place pan on the prepared oven rack and roast the turkey until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the deepest part of the breast without touching bone registers 170 degrees, about 2 to 2 and a half hours. (You may want to tent the breast with aluminum foil if it’s darkening too quickly.)

Transfer turkey to a cutting board or platter and allow to rest at least 15 minutes before carving.