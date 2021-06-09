Dean shares recipes for Grilled Chicken Thighs done 3 ways

WGN Entertainment Critic Dean Richards shares his recipes for grilled chicken thighs done three different ways.
Grilled Teriyaki-Style Chicken Thighs
INGREDIENTS:
- 1.5 to 2 lbs. chicken thighs, bone-in
- 2 tbsp. soy sauce
- 2 tbsp. honey
- 2 tbsp. ketchup
- 1/4 cup orange juice
- 2 green onions, sliced
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 tbsp. ginger, finely minced
- 1 tbsp. sweet rice wine
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Pat chicken thighs with a paper towel to remove excess moisture.
- Mix all marinade ingredients in a small bowl.
- Combine chicken and marinade ingredients in a bowl or freezer bag. Marinade for at least 2 hours overnight.
- Preheat grill to medium. Remove chicken from marinade and discard any marinade.
- Grill chicken thighs 5 to 7 minutes skin side down over direct heat. Flip and repeat over indirect heat until cooked through and no pink remains, 165 degrees internal temperature.
Grilled Greek-Style Chicken Thighs
INGREDIENTS:
- 1.5 to 2 lbs. of chicken thighs, bone-in (boneless can be used)
- 1/2 cup of extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 lemons juiced and zest of 1 of the lemons
- 1 tbsp. dried oregano
- 1 tsp. dried parsley
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 tsp. sweet paprika
- 1.5 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- Garnish with fresh parsley and slice of lemon
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Pat chicken thighs with a paper towel to remove excess moisture
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice and zest, oregano, parsley, garlic, paprika, salt and pepper
- Place the marinade in a large sealable plastic bag or a large container.
- Add the chicken thighs and coat well.
- Seal or cover the chicken thighs and refrigerate for up to 4 hours or overnight.
- When ready to grill, pull chicken out 30 minutes before grilling.
- Preheat the grill to medium-high heat. Brush oil on the grill to prevent sticking.
- Place the chicken thighs on the grill skin-side down for 6 to 8 minutes on direct heat, flipping and grilling an additional 8-10 minutes on indirect grilling until internal temperature is 165 degrees.
- Remove the chicken and let rest for 5 to 10 minutes. Garnish with fresh parsley and a lemon slice.
BBQ Grilled Chicken Thighs
INGREDIENTS:
- 1.5 to 2 chicken thighs, bone-in
- 2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/4 tsp. chipotle powder
- 1/4 tsp. chili powder
- 1/8 tsp. paprika
- 1/8 tsp. ground black pepper
- 1/4 tsp. salt
INSTRUCTIONS
- Pat chicken thighs with a paper towel to remove excess moisture.
- Add the garlic powder, chipotle powder, chili powder, paprika, black pepper and salt into a small bowl and mix all the spices together.
- Pour the spices over the chicken thighs and massage the thighs with the spices and be sure that each chicken thigh is covered with spices.
- Let the chicken thighs sit for at least 30 minutes in the spices (longer is always better). This will help get the juices flowing and flavor the meat.
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and make sure there is indirect and direct grilling space on the grill.
- When the chicken is ready, place the chicken on the grill skin-side down over direct heat for 4-5 minutes to crisp up the chicken skin.
- Flip the chicken and cook another 4-5 minutes on indirect heat. Internal temperature should be 165 degrees.
- Baste with BBQ sauce for the last five minutes, flipping once.
- Let the chicken rest for 5 minutes.