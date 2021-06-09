Dean shares recipes for Grilled Chicken Thighs done 3 ways

Cooking with Dean

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WGN Entertainment Critic Dean Richards shares his recipes for grilled chicken thighs done three different ways.

Grilled Teriyaki-Style Chicken Thighs

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1.5 to 2 lbs. chicken thighs, bone-in
  • 2 tbsp. soy sauce
  • 2 tbsp. honey
  • 2 tbsp. ketchup
  • 1/4 cup orange juice
  • 2 green onions, sliced
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 tbsp. ginger, finely minced
  • 1 tbsp. sweet rice wine

INSTRUCTIONS:

  • Pat chicken thighs with a paper towel to remove excess moisture.
  • Mix all marinade ingredients in a small bowl.
  • Combine chicken and marinade ingredients in a bowl or freezer bag. Marinade for at least 2 hours overnight.
  • Preheat grill to medium. Remove chicken from marinade and discard any marinade.
  • Grill chicken thighs 5 to 7 minutes skin side down over direct heat. Flip and repeat over indirect heat until cooked through and no pink remains, 165 degrees internal temperature.

Grilled Greek-Style Chicken Thighs

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1.5 to 2 lbs. of chicken thighs, bone-in (boneless can be used)
  • 1/2 cup of extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 lemons juiced and zest of 1 of the lemons
  • 1 tbsp. dried oregano
  • 1 tsp. dried parsley
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 tsp. sweet paprika
  • 1.5 tsp. salt
  • 1/4 tsp. black pepper
  • Garnish with fresh parsley and slice of lemon

INSTRUCTIONS:

  • Pat chicken thighs with a paper towel to remove excess moisture
  • In a medium bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice and zest, oregano, parsley, garlic, paprika, salt and pepper
  • Place the marinade in a large sealable plastic bag or a large container.
  • Add the chicken thighs and coat well.
  • Seal or cover the chicken thighs and refrigerate for up to 4 hours or overnight.
  • When ready to grill, pull chicken out 30 minutes before grilling.
  • Preheat the grill to medium-high heat. Brush oil on the grill to prevent sticking.
  • Place the chicken thighs on the grill skin-side down for 6 to 8 minutes on direct heat, flipping and grilling an additional 8-10 minutes on indirect grilling until internal temperature is 165 degrees.
  • Remove the chicken and let rest for 5 to 10 minutes. Garnish with fresh parsley and a lemon slice.

BBQ Grilled Chicken Thighs

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1.5 to 2 chicken thighs, bone-in
  • 2 tsp. garlic powder
  • 1/4 tsp. chipotle powder
  • 1/4 tsp. chili powder
  • 1/8 tsp. paprika
  • 1/8 tsp. ground black pepper
  • 1/4 tsp. salt

INSTRUCTIONS

  • Pat chicken thighs with a paper towel to remove excess moisture.
  • Add the garlic powder, chipotle powder, chili powder, paprika, black pepper and salt into a small bowl and mix all the spices together.
  • Pour the spices over the chicken thighs and massage the thighs with the spices and be sure that each chicken thigh is covered with spices.
  • Let the chicken thighs sit for at least 30 minutes in the spices (longer is always better). This will help get the juices flowing and flavor the meat.
  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and make sure there is indirect and direct grilling space on the grill.
  • When the chicken is ready, place the chicken on the grill skin-side down over direct heat for 4-5 minutes to crisp up the chicken skin.
  • Flip the chicken and cook another 4-5 minutes on indirect heat. Internal temperature should be 165 degrees.
  • Baste with BBQ sauce for the last five minutes, flipping once.
  • Let the chicken rest for 5 minutes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News