Dean shares recipes for easy grilled pizzas

WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards is sharing social distancing comfort food recipes.

Today, Dean makes pizzas that can easily be cooked on the grill.

Grilled Heirloom Tomato Pizza

Ingredients

1- 12 inch Boboli pre-made pizza crust or pizza dough 8 oz per pizza

semolina flour for dusting

mozzarella cheese grated or sliced

heirloom tomatoes, sliced

olive oil

fresh herbs such as basil, parsley, or chives

Instructions

Pre-heat your covered grill on high with the pizza stone directly on the grill grates for about 20 minutes.

Rest the dough at room temperature for at least 30 minutes. Stretch the dough out onto a well floured surface or pizza peel/paddle.

Bake one side of Boboli pizza crust until lightly brown on one side. Set aside.

Or…carefully slide the stretched pizza dough onto the pizza stone. Add the toppings starting with a thin layer of cheese, then the tomatoes.

For the Boboli crust, drizzle the already baked side with olive oil. Add thin layer of cheese, then the tomatoes.

Cover and cook for 5 to 7 minutes, or until the crust is crisp and cooked through.

Carefully remove from the grill.

Drizzle with olive oil, fresh herbs, season with salt & pepper, slice and serve.

Macaroni & Cheese Pizza

Ingredients

1 12″ Boboli® Original Pizza Crust

1 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1 small onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

5 slices bacon

8 oz. elbow macaroni

4 tbsp. butter

3 tbsp. flour

1 c. milk

1 c. Monterey Jack cheese

1/2 c. mozzarella cheese, shredded

1 c. cheddar cheese, shredded

1/4 c. cream cheese

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350° F. In a small skillet, sauté the onion, garlic, and olive oil over medium heat until soft. Meanwhile, in a medium skillet, fry the bacon until crisp, then drain the fat. Crumble bacon and add to onion mixture. Remove from heat and set aside.

Bring a large pot of water to a boil, add macaroni and cook to a little less than al dente. Drain and set aside. To make the cheese sauce, melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Slowly mix in flour and cook 6 to 8 minutes, stirring constantly.

Slowly whisk in milk and cook over medium to medium-high heat until mixture thickens. Add 1 cup Jack cheese, 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese, 1/3 cup cheddar cheese and cream cheese. After cheese is melted and thoroughly combined, add in bacon and onion mixture and cooked pasta.

Pour mixture into a 9×13-inch baking dish. Top mixture with remaining 2/3 cup Cheddar cheese. Bake 15 to 20 minutes.

Remove from oven and let macaroni and cheese set up at least 30 minutes before transferring to pizza crust. When macaroni and cheese is ready, brush prepared pizza crusts with a small amount of olive oil.

Spoon the macaroni and cheese across the crust, topping with extra cheddar cheese. Bake at 350°F for 15-20 minutes or until crust is completely done and cheese is melted.

Breakfast Pizza

Ingredients

Cooking spray

1 lb. frozen shredded hash browns, thawed

6 large eggs, divided

2 c. shredded cheddar, divided

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

6 slices bacon

Freshly chopped chives, for garnish

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400° and grease a large baking sheet with cooking spray. In a large bowl, stir together hash browns, 2 eggs, and 1/2 cup of cheddar cheese and season with salt and pepper.

Transfer hash brown mixture to prepared baking sheet and, using your hands, pat into a circular crust. Bake until golden, 20 minutes.

In a large nonstick skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until crispy, 8 minutes. Drain on a paper towel-lined plate, then chop.

Top baked crust with remaining 1 1/2 cups cheddar cheese and crack remaining 4 eggs on top. Scatter bacon over everything and season with salt and pepper.

Bake until egg whites are set but yolks are still slightly runny, 15 minutes. (If you prefer a less runny yolk, bake 18 to 20 minutes.)

Garnish with chives and slice.