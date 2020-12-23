Dean shares recipes for Christmas appetizers

On his weekly cooking segment, WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards shares recipes for Yia Yia’s Holiday Cheese Ball, Christmas Tree Roll-up and Air Fryer Ravioli.

Christmas Tree Roll-Ups

Ingredients:

1 package (8 oz) cream cheese, softened

1 cup chopped drained roasted red bell peppers (from 7.25-oz jar)

1 cup chopped ripe olives

1 cup chopped fresh basil leaves

1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese SAVE $

Spinach-flavor flour tortillas (8 to 10 inches in diameter)

Ripe olive pieces

Directions:

In medium bowl, mix all ingredients except tortillas and olive pieces.

Divide mixture among 2 10 inch tortillas, spreading medium-thin to edges of tortillas.

Roll up tightly. Press each tortilla roll into triangle shape, using fingers.

Wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate at least 2 hours but no longer than 24 hours.

To serve, cut rolls into 1/2-inch slices.

Place olive piece at bottom of each triangle to look like tree trunk; secure with toothpick.

AIR FRYER TOASTED RAVIOLI

Ingredients:

1 (10 ounce) package refrigerated ravioli

1 cup Italian Seasoned Bread Crumbs

3 eggs, beaten

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided

Marinara and fresh parsley for serving

Instructions:

1. On the stove or microwave bring medium sized bowl of water to a boil. Drop ravioli in for about 5 minutes. Drain and cool.

2. In a bowl, combine bread crumbs with 1/2 cup or Parmesan cheese. Beat eggs in a small bowl with the garlic salt.

3. Dip ravioli in egg then press into bread crumbs, coating both sides.

4. Fill the basket of your air fryer with a single layer of ravioli.

5. Set to 350 degrees and 9 minutes.

6. Remove from fryer and serve hot with marinara for dipping, with a nice dusting of fresh parsley and Parmesan cheese.

Yia Yia’s Pimento Cheese Ball (served in Dean’s family for over 60 years)

Ingredients:

One 8-ounce package cream cheese.

Full to 3/4 10 oz. jar of Spanish Olives with Pimento, diced small.

1/2 cup (or to taste) walnut or pecan chips.

Directions:

1. Let cream cheese come to room temperature and mix all ingredients together. Reserve about ¼ cup of the nuts for garnish.

2. If dip is too thick for your liking, add a little of the olive juice.

3. Form into a ball.

4. Wrap in cellophane and refrigerate for at least an hour.

5. Remove from cellophane and roll the ball in the remainder of the nuts

6. Serve with Ritz Crackers an