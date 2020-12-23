Dean shares recipes for Christmas appetizers

On his weekly cooking segment, WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards shares recipes for Yia Yia’s Holiday Cheese Ball, Christmas Tree Roll-up and Air Fryer Ravioli.
Christmas Tree Roll-Ups
Ingredients:
- 1 package (8 oz) cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup chopped drained roasted red bell peppers (from 7.25-oz jar)
- 1 cup chopped ripe olives
- 1 cup chopped fresh basil leaves
- 1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese SAVE $
- Spinach-flavor flour tortillas (8 to 10 inches in diameter)
- Ripe olive pieces
Directions:
- In medium bowl, mix all ingredients except tortillas and olive pieces.
- Divide mixture among 2 10 inch tortillas, spreading medium-thin to edges of tortillas.
- Roll up tightly. Press each tortilla roll into triangle shape, using fingers.
- Wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate at least 2 hours but no longer than 24 hours.
- To serve, cut rolls into 1/2-inch slices.
- Place olive piece at bottom of each triangle to look like tree trunk; secure with toothpick.
AIR FRYER TOASTED RAVIOLI
Ingredients:
- 1 (10 ounce) package refrigerated ravioli
- 1 cup Italian Seasoned Bread Crumbs
- 3 eggs, beaten
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
- 3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided
- Marinara and fresh parsley for serving
Instructions:
1. On the stove or microwave bring medium sized bowl of water to a boil. Drop ravioli in for about 5 minutes. Drain and cool.
2. In a bowl, combine bread crumbs with 1/2 cup or Parmesan cheese. Beat eggs in a small bowl with the garlic salt.
3. Dip ravioli in egg then press into bread crumbs, coating both sides.
4. Fill the basket of your air fryer with a single layer of ravioli.
5. Set to 350 degrees and 9 minutes.
6. Remove from fryer and serve hot with marinara for dipping, with a nice dusting of fresh parsley and Parmesan cheese.
Yia Yia’s Pimento Cheese Ball (served in Dean’s family for over 60 years)
Ingredients:
- One 8-ounce package cream cheese.
- Full to 3/4 10 oz. jar of Spanish Olives with Pimento, diced small.
- 1/2 cup (or to taste) walnut or pecan chips.
Directions:
1. Let cream cheese come to room temperature and mix all ingredients together. Reserve about ¼ cup of the nuts for garnish.
2. If dip is too thick for your liking, add a little of the olive juice.
3. Form into a ball.
4. Wrap in cellophane and refrigerate for at least an hour.
5. Remove from cellophane and roll the ball in the remainder of the nuts
6. Serve with Ritz Crackers an