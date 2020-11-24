Dean shares recipes for Baked Apples and No-Bake Pumpkin Cannoli

On his weekly cooking segment, WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards shares Thanksgiving dessert ideas for Baked Apples and No-Bake Pumpkin Cannoli.

Baked Apples

Ingredients

4 large baking apples, such as Honeycrisp

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) butter, softened

1/2 cup brown sugar

3/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 cup chopped pecans

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.

2. Wash and core apples, leaving enough of the core at the base of the apple to contain the filling.

3. Combine the butter, brown sugar, cinnamon and chopped pecans in a small bowl. Roll log shapes of the mixture and press enough into each apple to fill the core.

4. Fill a 2-quart baking dish with about 3/4 cup water, or enough to cover the bottom. Place the apples upright in the dish. Bake until the apples are soft and the filling is browned, 1 hour.

No-Bake Pumpkin Cannoli

Ingredients:

1 pkg. (8 oz.) PHILADELPHIA Cream Cheese, softened

1 cup canned pumpkin

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice 1 tub (8 oz.) COOL WHIP Whipped Topping, thawed, divided

12 Cannolli Shells

Directions:

Beat cream cheese, pumpkin, sugar and pumpkin pie spice with mixer until blended. Gently stir in 2-1/2 cups COOL WHIP. Spoon pumpkin mixture into a resealable plastic bag and snip a 3/4-inch hole in 1 corner. Pipe pumpkin mixture into each cannoli shell. Garnish the ends with sprinkles and confectioners’ sugar. Refrigerate 3 hours or until firm.