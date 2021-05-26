Dean shares recipes for 6 different types of burgers

WGN’s Dean Richards shares delicious recipes for several different types of burgers — which include:

Traditional Burger

Cheddar – Jalapeno Stuffed Burger

Salmon Burger

Beyond Burger (plant based)

Wagyu Beef burger

Apple Gouda Chicken Burger

Recipes:

All of these burgers are available, pre-made, ready to grill at freshmidwest.com.

If you’re making your own:

Use an 80/20 Mix of Ground Beef

Keep the meat cold and shape the patties as quickly as possible.

Don’t Over-Mix the Ground Beef

Make your burgers about 1-inch thick at the edges, and one inch larger than the bun.

Press an indentation in the center of the patties, usually about the size of a thumbprint or a tablespoon. This prevents the burger from puffing up in the center.

For rare burgers, cook for 4 minutes total (125°F internal)

For medium-rare burgers, cook for 5 minutes total (135°F internal)

For medium burgers, cook for 6 to 7 minutes total (145°F internal)

For well-done burgers, cook for 8 to 9 minutes total (160 °F internal)

The USDA recommends cooking ground meats to an internal temperature of at least 160°F.

Salmon Burger:

1 pound and a half of salmon fillet, skinless, and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 egg, beaten

2 tablespoons dijon mustard

5 tablespoons shallots, minced

1 tablespoon capers

2 tablespoons dill, chopped

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon black pepper, ground

½ cup breadcrumbs

Add salmon pieces, mustard, shallots, capers, dill, salt, and pepper into a food processor or blender. Pulse and scrape down sides until the salmon is coarsely ground, a few small chunks are OK. Transfer mixture to a medium-sized bowl and add breadcrumbs and egg. Mix with a spatula until combined. Evenly divide the salmon mixture into 4 patties, about ½-inch thick. Cover and refrigerate until ready to grill. Cook until internal temperature is 130 degrees F.

Topping for Salmon burger/Lemon Dill Sauce:

¼ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons mustard

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon peel, grated

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 teaspoons shallots, minced

2 teaspoons dill, chopped

Cheddar-Jalepeno Stuffed Burgers:

In a medium bowl, mix together the ground beef and dried onion (or onion powder) until well blended. Form the mixture into 8 thin patties. Set aside 4 of the patties. On the other 4 patties, place one slice of cheese, one tsp. of bottled green jalapeno chilies, and one tsp of canned or sauteed mushrooms. Place the other 4 patties over the tops, press down, and seal the edges. Reinforce the shape of the now-stuffed burger so it doesn’t fall apart. Top Apple/Gouda/Chicken burgers with Mayo/Honey Dijon mixture. Always “rest” burgers about 5 minutes before serving. I recommend brioche burgers, toasted on the grill.