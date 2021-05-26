Dean shares recipes for 6 different types of burgers

WGN’s Dean Richards shares delicious recipes for several different types of burgers — which include:
- Traditional Burger
- Cheddar – Jalapeno Stuffed Burger
- Salmon Burger
- Beyond Burger (plant based)
- Wagyu Beef burger
- Apple Gouda Chicken Burger
Recipes:
All of these burgers are available, pre-made, ready to grill at freshmidwest.com.
If you’re making your own:
- Use an 80/20 Mix of Ground Beef
- Keep the meat cold and shape the patties as quickly as possible.
- Don’t Over-Mix the Ground Beef
- Make your burgers about 1-inch thick at the edges, and one inch larger than the bun.
- Press an indentation in the center of the patties, usually about the size of a thumbprint or a tablespoon. This prevents the burger from puffing up in the center.
For rare burgers, cook for 4 minutes total (125°F internal)
For medium-rare burgers, cook for 5 minutes total (135°F internal)
For medium burgers, cook for 6 to 7 minutes total (145°F internal)
For well-done burgers, cook for 8 to 9 minutes total (160 °F internal)
The USDA recommends cooking ground meats to an internal temperature of at least 160°F.
Salmon Burger:
- 1 pound and a half of salmon fillet, skinless, and cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 egg, beaten
- 2 tablespoons dijon mustard
- 5 tablespoons shallots, minced
- 1 tablespoon capers
- 2 tablespoons dill, chopped
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper, ground
- ½ cup breadcrumbs
- Add salmon pieces, mustard, shallots, capers, dill, salt, and pepper into a food processor or blender.
- Pulse and scrape down sides until the salmon is coarsely ground, a few small chunks are OK.
- Transfer mixture to a medium-sized bowl and add breadcrumbs and egg. Mix with a spatula until combined.
- Evenly divide the salmon mixture into 4 patties, about ½-inch thick. Cover and refrigerate until ready to grill.
- Cook until internal temperature is 130 degrees F.
Topping for Salmon burger/Lemon Dill Sauce:
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons mustard
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon lemon peel, grated
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 2 teaspoons shallots, minced
- 2 teaspoons dill, chopped
Cheddar-Jalepeno Stuffed Burgers:
- In a medium bowl, mix together the ground beef and dried onion (or onion powder) until well blended.
- Form the mixture into 8 thin patties.
- Set aside 4 of the patties.
- On the other 4 patties, place one slice of cheese, one tsp. of bottled green jalapeno chilies, and one tsp of canned or sauteed mushrooms.
- Place the other 4 patties over the tops, press down, and seal the edges.
- Reinforce the shape of the now-stuffed burger so it doesn’t fall apart.
- Top Apple/Gouda/Chicken burgers with Mayo/Honey Dijon mixture.
- Always “rest” burgers about 5 minutes before serving.
- I recommend brioche burgers, toasted on the grill.