Dean shares recipe for Tomato, Garbanzo Bean and Feta Salad

On his weekly cooking segment, WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards shares recipe for Tomato, Garbanzo Bean and Feta Salad.

Ingredients

FOR THE SALAD:

1/2 cup finely diced red, Vidalia or green onion

1 can cooked chickpeas (15-ounce cans), rinsed and drained

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley about 1 bunch

1/2 orange bell pepper or yellow bell pepper, chopped

1/2 green bell pepper chopped

1/2 large seedless cucumber chopped (about 2 cups)

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

½ cup ripe or kalamata olives, pitted

1/2 cup crumbled feta about 4 ounces

For the dressing

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 cloves garlic minced

1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions:

· Place the onions in a bowl of cool water and let them soak while you prepare the other ingredients (this removes the harsher bite from the onions, while still giving great flavor).

· Place the chickpeas, tomatoes, parsley, bell peppers, cucumber, and feta in a large serving bowl.

· In a small mixing bowl or large measuring cup, stir together the dressing ingredients: olive oil, red wine vinegar, garlic, oregano, salt and pepper. Drain the red onions and add them to the chickpea mixture, then pour the dressing over the top. Toss to combine. If time allows, let marinate in the refrigerator for 30 minutes, or enjoy immediately.

· Sprinkle olives on top of salad.

Store leftovers in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. If desired, top with grilled chicken or shrimp, or avocado. Toasted garlic bread goes great with it.