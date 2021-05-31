Dean shares recipe for Sweet-Chili Garlic Shrimp and Grilled Honey Mustard Salmon

WGN Entertainment Critic Dean Richards shares his recipe for Sweet-Chili Garlic Shrimp and Grilled Honey Mustard Salmon for Memorial Day.
Sweet-Chili Garlic Shrimp
INGREDIENTS:
- 1/2 cup sweet chili sauce (Can be found in Asian section of most grocery stores)
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1 lb. large shrimp, peeled and deveined. Tail or no-tail
- 1 tsp. minced garlic
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Wooden or bamboo skewers (soaked in water)
DIRECTIONS:
- Marinate shrimp (salt, pepper and garlic) for 20 minutes to an hour.
- With wadded paper towel, lightly coat grill with oil.
- Stir chili-garlic sauce and honey together in a small bowl.
- If using skewers, thread the shrimp onto them. Otherwise, preheat the grill to medium heat
- Cook, frequently turning and basting with the sauce mixture, until shrimp are firm and pink on all sides, about 7-10 minutes.
Grilled Honey Mustard Salmon
INGREDIENTS
- 1/2 cup honey Dijon mustard
- Four 6 oz. Salmon fillets, skin on
- Canola oil, for brushing
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground pepper
- 1/2 cup fresh dill (chopped right before serving)
DIRECTIONS
- Season salmon fillets with salt and pepper
- Fully cover salmon fillets with mustard
- Preheat grill, create an indirect cooking zone (higher flames to the sides of where you’ll be placing the salmon, low flames directly under the salmon.
- Place salmon fillets over the ‘indirect’ heat, cooking 7-10 minutes or until an instant-read thermometer reads 150 degrees.
- When ready to serve, slide a spatula between the fillet and the skin (which should stick to the grill) and plate.
- Scrape the grayish fat under the fillet off.
- Sprinkle fresh dill all over and serve.