Dean shares 3 different recipes for Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

On his weekly cooking segment, WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards is cooking up easy recipes for Hawaiian Ham and Pineapple Stuffed Sweet Potato, Chili Stuffed Sweet Potato and Thanksgiving Turkey and Cranberry Stuffed Sweet Potato.

Start by baking or microwaving 3-4 potatoes.

To bake:

Preheat oven to 425º. Scrub potatoes. On a baking sheet, prick sweet potatoes all over with a fork. Bake until tender, 45 to 50 minutes.

Let cool, then split the tops open with a knife and top with a pat of butter. Season with salt and pepper before serving.

To microwave:

Wash sweet potato thoroughly, pat dry, and pierce 3-4 times with a fork. Place potato on microwave-safe plate and microwave 5 minutes, turning halfway through. If you’re microwaving 3 or 4 potatoes, multiple cooking time by 3 or 4.

If your potato isn’t fork tender, continue microwaving in 30 second increments. Split potato down the middle, season with salt and pepper and top with a pat of butter.

For toppings, scoop out some of the meat of the potato to make room for the stuffing.

CARAMELIZED HAWAIIAN HAM & PINEAPPLE

3 large sweet potatoes.

Dice 8oz diced ham and 1 cup fresh diced pineapple

Melt 1 Tbsp butter/ghee/olive oil in a medium saute pan over medium heat.

Add 1 Tbsp brown sugar), 2 Tbsp soy sauce, and 1/4 cup pineapple or orange juice.

When the sauce is bubbling, add the ham and pineapple and cook while the sauce reduces and the ham and pineapple caramelize, about 5-7 minutes.

Scoop into potatoes and feel free to garnish with cilantro or chives!

CHILI STUFFED SWEET POTATOES

Ingredients:

4 medium sweet potatoes

1 Tbsp cooking fat of choice

1/2 small onion diced

1 lb 80-85 % lean ground beef

3/4 cu diced tomatoes with chilies from a can, no salt added

1/2 tsp salt.

1/2 – 1 tsp chipotle chili powder

1 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp smoked paprika

Optional toppings – ranch dressing plus thinly sliced scallions.

Instructions:

Heat a med/large skillet over medium heat.

Warm up a can of chili with beef and beans and diced tomato…or make your own by adding cooking fat, then diced onions and stir to coat. Once softened, add the ground beef, breaking up lumps to evenly brown.

Add the salt and spices and stir, cooking the beef until browned – about 3-4 minutes. Add the tomatoes and simmer for 5-10 more minutes, lowering the heat to avoid burning.

Cut open your sweet potatoes, stuff, top with ranch dressing and scallions if desired.

ROAST TURKEY AND CRANBERRY STUFFED SWEET POTATOES

Ingredients

· 3 large sweet potatoes

· 2 Lbs leftover turkey or roasted turkey breast from the store, shredded.

· Whole berry cranberry Sauce

· 1/3 c pecans, chopped

Instructions

1. Shred a pre-made roasted turkey breast that you can buy at the store….or make your own….seasoning the turkey with the salt, pepper, garlic, onion and basil. Pour the lemon juice over the turkey breast and add the chicken brother and half of cup of water to the pan. Place the pans of potatoes and turkey into the oven side by side. Roast for 1 hour or until the potatoes are soft and the turkey is at 165 Deg on a meat thermometer. Allow to cool and shred the chicken with a fork or your hands. Set aside.

Have on hand pre-made whole berry cranberry sauce….or make your own…placing a small saucepan on the stove and add in all of the ingredients except for one half cup of the cranberries. If using fresh cranberries rinse them and pick through to toss out any that are starting to wrinkle then add the remaining to the pan. If using frozen do not thaw, just add to the pan. Stir and bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 5-8 min or until most of the berries have popped. Add in the remaining berries and let cool.

2. Fluff the potato flesh inside the skin with the fork in each potato half and make a well for the turkey. Add in 5 ounces of the turkey and top with 3 tablespoons of the cranberry sauce. Place back in the oven for 5 min to heat up then sprinkle 1 tablespoon of the chopped pecans over the top. Serve warm.