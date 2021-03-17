Dean shares recipe for St. Joseph’s Day Spaghetti with Buttered Bread Crumbs

WGN’s Dean Richards shares his recipe for St. Joseph’s Day Spaghetti with Buttered Bread Crumbs.

Ingredients

1 pound spaghetti

2 tablespoons salt

3 tablespoons butter

5 tablespoons olive oil

1 ½ cups panko breadcrumbs

4 anchovy fillets or 2 Tbsp. anchovy paste

5 cloves garlic

1 cup sweet onion chopped

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes or season to taste

1 teaspoons ground black pepper

1 ½ cups grape tomatoes halved

Instructions

Add the salt to a large pot of water and bring to a boil. Add the pasta and stir. Gently boil for 7-8 minutes or until a la dente.

While pasta is cooking, heat butter and 1 tablespoon olive oil in a skillet on the stove.

Add the breadcrumbs, mix to coat, and cook until toasted and lightly brown. Transfer breadcrumbs to a plate and set aside.

In same skillet over medium high heat, add remaining olive oil. Toss in the anchovies/paste, mix with a wooden spoon until dissolved.

Add the garlic and onion and let cook a few minutes until translucent. Add the black & red peppers and tomatoes. Cook for 2-3 more minutes. Add some pasta water if too dry.

Add the hot cooked pasta right from the stockpot to the skillet and toss to coat. Add the buttered breadcrumbs on top of each serving or on top of the pasta in a large serving platter.