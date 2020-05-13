Dean shares recipe for Slow Cooker Pulled Pork

WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards is sharing social distancing comfort food recipes.
Today, Dean makes easy recipe for slow cooker pulled pork.
Recipe
Ingredients:
- One 5 ½- to 7-pound boneless pork shoulder or pork butt
- ½ cup light brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon dry mustard
- 3 tablespoons paprika
- 1 ½ tablespoons each salt & pepper
- 2 onions, coarsely chopped
- 2 cups low-sodium beef broth
- 1 cup cola
- About 2 cups BBQ sauce
- 15 to 20 sandwich buns, toasted
- Vinegar Cole Slaw (for topping)
Serves: 15 to 20 sandwiches
Preparation
- Cut the pork into large chunks and place in the base of a slow cooker. (Note: Slow cooker capacity should be at least 5 quarts.)
- In a small mixing bowl, combine brown sugar, garlic powder, dry mustard, paprika, salt and pepper.
- Sprinkle the rub over the pork turning each piece to coat evenly. Add in the onions, broth and cola. Place the lid on the slow cooker and cook until the pork is tender and beginning to fall apart, on low 8-10 hours or on high 4-6 hours. Meat should be 190-195 degrees,
- Pull apart using 2 forks.
- Mix with BBQ sauce of choice
- Serve on toasted buns. A spoonful of cole slaw on top is optional.