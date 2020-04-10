WATCH LIVE
WGN Morning News

Dean shares recipe for slow cooker maple brown sugar Easter ham

Cooking with Dean

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ingredients:

  • 7-8 pound spiral-cut ham (bone-in or boneless)
  • 1 cup dark brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup pure maple syrup
  • 2 cups pineapple juice

Directions:

  • Use a 6-7 quart slow cooker
  • Place the ham into the slow cooker stoneware, flat-side down
  • Rub brown sugar on all sides. Pour on maple syrup and pineapple juice
  • Cover and cook on low for 4-5 hours
  • Hour before serving, baste ham with the collected juices from the bottom of the slow cooker
  • When cooking is done, remove carefully and let it rest on a cutting board for 10 minutes before carving

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News