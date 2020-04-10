Dean shares recipe for slow cooker maple brown sugar Easter ham

Ingredients:
- 7-8 pound spiral-cut ham (bone-in or boneless)
- 1 cup dark brown sugar
- 1/2 cup pure maple syrup
- 2 cups pineapple juice
Directions:
- Use a 6-7 quart slow cooker
- Place the ham into the slow cooker stoneware, flat-side down
- Rub brown sugar on all sides. Pour on maple syrup and pineapple juice
- Cover and cook on low for 4-5 hours
- Hour before serving, baste ham with the collected juices from the bottom of the slow cooker
- When cooking is done, remove carefully and let it rest on a cutting board for 10 minutes before carving