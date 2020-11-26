Dean shares recipe for Slow Cooker Maple Brown Sugar Easter Ham and some ideas for ordering in

On his weekly cooking segment, WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards shares a recipe for Slow Cooker Maple Brown Sugar Easter Ham — and also some ideas for catering and ordering in.

Special thanks to Himmel’s and Buca di Beppo.

Slow Cooker Maple Brown Sugar Easter Ham

Ingredients:

  • 7-8 pound spiral-cut ham (bone-in or boneless)
  • 1 cup dark brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup pure maple syrup
  • 2 cups pineapple juice
  • fresh or canned pineapple slices

Directions:

  1. Use a 6-7 quart slow cooker
  2. Place the ham into the slow cooker stoneware, flat-side down
  3. Rub brown sugar on all sides. Pour on maple syrup and pineapple juice
  4. Place pineapple slices all over the top of the ham
  5. Cover and cook on low for 4-5 hours
  6. Hour before serving, baste ham with the collected juices from the bottom of the slow cooker.
  7. When cooking is done, remove carefully and let it rest on a cutting board for 10 minutes before carving.

