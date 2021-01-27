Dean shares recipe for Sloppy Joes Casserole with Tater Tots

On his weekly cooking segment, WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards shares recipe for Sloppy Joes Casserole with Tater Tots.

Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef

1 large yellow onion, finely chopped

1 large green bell pepper, finely chopped

1 large red bell pepper, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, diced.

1 – 14.5 ounce can, petite diced tomatoes.

1/2 cup ketchup

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 cups fresh roasted or frozen corn

1 tablespoon yellow mustard

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon sugar (brown sugar, preferred)

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

Black pepper, to taste

Colby Jack cheese, shredded.

32 ounces frozen tater tots

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

2. Using a large 12 or 13-inch oven-safe skillet to brown the ground beef with the onions and the bell pepper over medium-high heat until the meat is fully cooked, about 10 minutes.

3. Break the meat up as it cooks. Drain fat.

4. In the same skillet (or in a 9×13 baking pan/casserole), combine all of the remaining ingredients except the tater tots and stir well to combine.

5. Arrange the tater tots in a single layer on top of the sloppy joe mixture in the pan.

6. Lightly sprinkle shredded cheese over the tater tots.



7. Bake uncovered until the tater tots are cooked through and golden brown, about 25-30 minutes.