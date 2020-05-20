Dean shares recipe for Sheet Pan Greek Chicken with Roasted Potatoes

WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards is sharing social distancing comfort food recipes.
Today, Dean shares an easy recipe for Sheet Pan Greek Chicken with Roasted Potatoes.
Ingredients
- 2 teaspoons onion powder
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 2 teaspoons dried thyme
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, divided
- 3 teaspoons oregano, divided
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 4 (12-oz.) bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts, trimmed
- 8 thin lemon slices and half lemon.
- 1 1/2 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes (about 1 1/2 inch diameter), halved lengthwise
- 1/2 cup chopped tomato (from 1 tomato)
- 1/2 cup Kalamata olives, coarsely chopped
- 2 ounces feta cheese, crumbled (about 1/4 cup)
Preparation
- Preheat oven to 400°F with rack about 8 inches from heat.
- Combine onion powder, salt, thyme, pepper, cinnamon, nutmeg, 2 tablespoons of the parsley, and 2 teaspoons of the oregano in a mini food processor; pulse several times until well blended. Add oil; pulse until combined.
- Place chicken and lemons on a rimmed baking sheet; rub chicken evenly with 1⁄4 cup of the herb mixture. Toss potatoes with remaining 3 tablespoons herb mixture. Arrange potatoes around chicken and lemon slices. Roast in preheated oven until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of chicken registers 155°F and potatoes are tender, about 30 minutes
- Increase oven temperature to broil. Broil until skin is browned and crisp, about 5 minutes. Remove from oven, and let stand 5 to 10 minutes.
- Sprinkle with lemon, tomato, olives, feta, and remaining 2 tablespoons parsley and 1 teaspoon oregano.