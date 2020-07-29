Dean shares recipe for Seafood Pasta Salad

WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards is sharing social distancing comfort food recipes.
Today, Dean shares easy recipe for seafood pasta salad.
Ingredients:
- 4 cups (16 oz. pkg) cooked pasta, spiral or shell
- 1 cup frozen peas, thawed
- 1/2 cup chopped green pepper
- Green onions
- 1/2 cup chopped red pepper
- 1 yellow or green zucchini
- 1lb bay scallops
- 1 lb uncooked shrimp, deveined, shelled or no shell
- 1 lb lump imitation crab meat
- (optional) 2 lobster tails
- 2 cups Paul Newman Parmesan & Roasted Garlic salad dressing (or any Italian dressing) 2 cups halved cherry tomatoes
- 1 cup grated parmesan cheese
- Salt & pepper
Directions:
- Cook pasta until done but not overcooked. Cool under cold running water; drain well.
- In la large bowl, mix the pasta with half of the salad dressing. Let it soak into the pasta.
- Quickly saute (or outside, grill in a grill pain) the shrimp, crab scallops and all the veggies except the peas and tomatoes. Just let the peas thaw and add to pasta.
- Mix the grilled items in a separate bowl. Add the rest of the dressings. Mix thoroughly, then add to the pasta.
- Top with the parmesan cheese, salt and pepper. Top with cherry tomatoes.
- (If you also grilled the lobster tails, top the pasta salad off with the tails. Scrap meat out when served.)
- If possible, refrigerate the salad for 3 to 4 hours. If the texture is dry add more dressing.