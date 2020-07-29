Dean shares recipe for Seafood Pasta Salad

Cooking with Dean

WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards is sharing social distancing comfort food recipes.

Today, Dean shares easy recipe for seafood pasta salad.

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups (16 oz. pkg) cooked pasta, spiral or shell
  • 1 cup frozen peas, thawed
  • 1/2 cup chopped green pepper
  • Green onions
  • 1/2 cup chopped red pepper
  • 1 yellow or green zucchini
  • 1lb bay scallops
  • 1 lb uncooked shrimp, deveined, shelled or no shell
  • 1 lb lump imitation crab meat
  • (optional) 2 lobster tails
  • 2 cups Paul Newman Parmesan & Roasted Garlic salad dressing (or any Italian dressing) 2 cups halved cherry tomatoes
  • 1 cup grated parmesan cheese
  • Salt & pepper

Directions:

  • Cook pasta until done but not overcooked. Cool under cold running water; drain well.
  • In la large bowl, mix the pasta with half of the salad dressing. Let it soak into the pasta.
  • Quickly saute (or outside, grill in a grill pain) the shrimp, crab scallops and all the veggies except the peas and tomatoes. Just let the peas thaw and add to pasta.
  • Mix the grilled items in a separate bowl. Add the rest of the dressings. Mix thoroughly, then add to the pasta.
  • Top with the parmesan cheese, salt and pepper. Top with cherry tomatoes.
  • (If you also grilled the lobster tails, top the pasta salad off with the tails. Scrap meat out when served.)
  • If possible, refrigerate the salad for 3 to 4 hours. If the texture is dry add more dressing.

