Dean shares recipe for Salmon Chowder

On his weekly cooking segment, WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards shares recipe for Salmon Chowder.

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon olive oil

1/2 cup chopped celery

1 clove minced garlic

1 – 15 oz.can chicken broth, low sodium

2 1/2 cups frozen hash brown potatoes with peppers and onion.

1 cup frozen peas and carrots

1/2 teaspoon, dill

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

Salt to taste

6 oz. salmon, fresh (bones removed) or canned pink

1 – 12 oz. can fat-free evaporated milk

1 – 14 ¾ can creamed style corn, low sodium

Instructions

In a large saucepan over medium heat, saute olive oil and celery for about 10 minutes. Add the garlic and saute for another minute.

Add the chicken broth, hash browns, peas & carrots, dill and pepper and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for about 10 minutes, until the vegetables are nearly done.

Add the salmon, (cut into chunks, if fresh. Separating it into pieces, if canned)

Stir in the evaporated milk and creamed corn. Cook until heated through. If using fresh salmon, check to make sure it’s cooked all the way through (125 degrees F)

Serving size: About 1 cup. Serves 8