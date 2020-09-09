Dean shares recipe for Pumpkin Mac & Cheese

WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards is sharing social distancing comfort food recipes.

Today, Dean shares an easy recipe for Pumpkin Mac & Cheese.

Pumpkin Mac & Cheese

Ingredients:

2 cups dried elbow macaroni (8 ounces)

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 cup whipping cream

1 cup whole milk

4 ounces Fontina cheese, shredded (1 cup)

1 15-oz. can pumpkin

1 small baking pumpkin, yielding 2 cups of diced pumpkin (optional)

1 tablespoon snipped fresh sage or 1/2 teaspoon dried leaf sage, crushed

½ cup soft bread crumbs

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

⅓ cup chopped walnuts

1 tablespoon olive oil

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Cook pasta in a large pot following package directions. Drain cooked pasta, then return to pot.

For cheese sauce, in a medium saucepan melt butter over medium heat. Stir in flour, salt, and pepper. Add whipping cream and milk all at once. Cook and stir over medium heat until slightly thickened and bubbly. Stir in cheese, pumpkin, and sage until cheese is melted. Stir cheese sauce into pasta to coat.

If adding baked pumpkin, peel and cut into bite sized pieces. Mix into the cheese-pumpkin-sage. Transfer into an ungreased 2-quart rectangular baking dish.

In a small bowl combine bread crumbs, Parmesan, walnuts, and oil; sprinkle over pasta. Bake, uncovered, for 30 minutes or until bubbly and top is golden. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. If desired, sprinkle with sage leaves.