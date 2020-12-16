Dean shares recipe for Pesto Pastry Roll-Up

On his weekly cooking segment, WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards shares a recipe for Pesto Pastry Roll-Up.

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons pine nuts, toasted

2 garlic clove, chopped

6 tablespoons grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

2 ounces fresh basil

1 sheet frozen puff pastry dough, thawed

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Directions:

-Preheat oven to 400°.

-Place nuts and garlic in a food processor; pulse until finely chopped.

-Add cheese; pulse to combine.

-Remove large stems from basil. Tear leaves, and add to processor; process until very finely chopped and almost paste-like.

-Unfold dough, and roll into a 10 x 9-inch rectangle.

-Spread pesto over dough all the way to edges.

-Sprinkle with salt.

-Roll up both long sides of the dough to the middle; jelly-roll fashion, until they meet in the middle. Place in freezer for 10 minutes.

-Cut dough roll crosswise into 20 slices.

-Arrange slices in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

-Bake at 400° for 16 minutes or until lightly browned.