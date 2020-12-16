Dean shares recipe for Pesto Pastry Roll-Up

On his weekly cooking segment, WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards shares a recipe for Pesto Pastry Roll-Up.
Ingredients:
- 4 tablespoons pine nuts, toasted
- 2 garlic clove, chopped
- 6 tablespoons grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
- 2 ounces fresh basil
- 1 sheet frozen puff pastry dough, thawed
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
Directions:
-Preheat oven to 400°.
-Place nuts and garlic in a food processor; pulse until finely chopped.
-Add cheese; pulse to combine.
-Remove large stems from basil. Tear leaves, and add to processor; process until very finely chopped and almost paste-like.
-Unfold dough, and roll into a 10 x 9-inch rectangle.
-Spread pesto over dough all the way to edges.
-Sprinkle with salt.
-Roll up both long sides of the dough to the middle; jelly-roll fashion, until they meet in the middle. Place in freezer for 10 minutes.
-Cut dough roll crosswise into 20 slices.
-Arrange slices in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
-Bake at 400° for 16 minutes or until lightly browned.