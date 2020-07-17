Dean shares recipe for making whole chickens on the grill

WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards is sharing social distancing comfort food recipes.

Today, Dean shares easy recipe for making whole chickens on the grill.

Beer Can Chicken

Ingredients:

Rub:

1 teaspoon mustard powder

1 teaspoon granulated onion

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon granulated garlic

½ teaspoon ground coriander

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Additional ingredients:

1 whole chicken, about 4 pounds, neck, giblets, and excess fat removed.

2 teaspoons vegetable oil.

1 can (16 fluid ounces) lager or other beer (tall boy)

Instructions:

In a small bowl combine the rub ingredients.

Lightly brush the chicken all over with the oil and season, inside and outside, with the rub.

Prepare the grill for indirect cooking over medium heat (350° to 450°F).

Open the beer can and pour off half of the beer. Using a church key–style can opener, make two more holes in the top of the can. Set the can on a flat surface and slide the chicken over the top so the can fits inside the cavity.

Transfer the chicken-on-a-can to an aluminum pan…and place the grill, keeping the can upright. Carefully balance the chicken on its two legs and the can.

Grill over indirect medium heat, with the lid closed, basting with the juices in the pan. Cook until the juices run clear and the internal temperature reaches 160° to 165°F in the thickest part of the thigh (not touching the bone), 1¼ to 1½ hours.

Using tongs, grasp the pan and the bird/beer and transfer it in an upright position to a platter and let rest for 5 to 10 minutes (the internal temperature will rise a few degrees during this time).

Using tongs to hold the chicken and paper towels to hold the can, give the chicken a little twist to loosen the can before trying to remove it.

Carefully lift the chicken off the beer can, keeping the can upright to prevent the hot beer from spilling (the beer will be very hot). Discard the beer.

Cut the chicken into serving pieces. Serve warm.

Vertical BBQ Chicken

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons chili powder

4 teaspoons packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 ½ teaspoons salt

¾ teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

—OR—-

Instead of making it from scratch, I recommend using Old Arthur’s “Righteous Poultry Rub” (available at Paulina Market in Chicago or oldarthurs.com)

BBQ Sauce of choice. (I’m recommending Old Arthur’s Barbecue Sauce, or Famous Dave’s “Sweet and Zesty” BBQ sauce.)

1 4- to 4 1/2-pound chicken

Directions

To prepare rub: Combine chili powder, brown sugar, cumin, salt, paprika, garlic powder, ginger and cayenne in a small bowl. (use prepared rub, above)

To season chicken: Remove giblets from chicken and trim any excess skin and fat. Loosen the skin over the breast and thigh meat. Sprinkle and pat the dry rub under and over the skin of the chicken. Let stand for at least 10 minutes and up to 30 minutes before grilling.

To grill chicken: Preheat a gas grill to medium or build a two-zone fire (coals on one side of the grill) in a charcoal grill and let it burn down to medium heat (about 400 degrees F).

Hold the chicken upright and fit the opening of the cavity over a vertical grilling rack.

If using a gas grill, turn off part of the grill (leaving 1 to 2 burners lit, depending on your grill). Place the chicken on the grill rack on an aluminum pan over the unlit part. Close the lid and grill until the chicken is very tender and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh without touching bone registers 165 degrees F, 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 hours. (If using a charcoal grill, add 10 coals after the first 30 minutes to maintain the heat.)

About 5 minutes before you remove from the grill base the entire chicken in BBQ sauce. Transfer the chicken to a clean cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes before carving.

Vertical Greek Chicken

Ingredients:

½ cup olive oil

3 cloves garlic, chopped

1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano

2 lemons, juiced

1 (4 pound) chicken

Directions:

Mix the olive oil, garlic, rosemary, thyme, oregano, and lemon juice together in a large, sealable plastic bag. After mixed, place the chicken in bag. Marinate in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours, turning frequently.

To grill chicken: Preheat a gas grill to medium or build a two-zone fire (coals on one side of the grill) in a charcoal grill and let it burn down to medium heat (about 400 degrees F).

Hold the chicken upright and fit the opening of the cavity over a vertical grilling rack.

If using a gas grill, turn off part of the grill (leaving 1 to 2 burners lit, depending on your grill). Place the chicken on the grill rack on an aluminum pan over the unlit part. Close the lid and grill until the chicken is very tender and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh without touching bone registers 165 degrees F, 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 hours. (If using a charcoal grill, add 10 coals after the first 30 minutes to maintain the heat.)

Transfer the chicken to a clean cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes before carving