Dean shares recipe for Grilled Strawberry Shortcake and S’Mores Pizza on the Grill

WGN Entertainment Critic Dean Richards shares his recipe for Grilled Strawberry Shortcake and Grilled S’Mores Pizza.
Grilled Strawberry Shortcake
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 lbs. strawberries, tops removed and sliced
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1 pound cake, sliced into 3/4 inch slices
- Spreadable butter
- Whipped cream (canned or homemade)
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Place sliced strawberries into a bowl
- Preheat grill to medium heat
- Spread butter over one side of pound cake slices
- Grill for 1-2 minutes, butter side down, until golden brown, repeating on other side
- In a grated grill pan, quickly sauté the strawberries until warm
- Move to a bowl and add sugar
- Place grilled pound cake onto plates and top with strawberries and whipped cream
S’Mores Pizza on the Grill
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 Pizza Crust (buy homemade or pre-made Bobeli style crust)
- 3 to 4 tbsp. Nutella
- 2 to 3 graham crackers, crumbled
- 2 cups mini marshmallows
- 1/2 cup M&M’s plain
DIRECTIONS:
- Set up grill for indirect method of cooking (direct heat to sides, low heat directly under pizza, reaching 400 degrees)
- Bake on side of the crust under desired ‘brown-ness’, then remove from heat.
- With the grilled side of the pizza facing up, spread Nutella over crust leaving a gap around the edge.
- Sprinkle graham cracker crumbs over the Nutella, topping with a layer of mini-marshmallows. Sprinkle M&M’s all over.
- Put back on grill until it all starts to melt, or until marshmallows are browned and crust is completely cooked to a golden brown.
- Serve hot.