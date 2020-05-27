Dean shares recipe for Grilled Shrimp and Veggie Foil Packs

WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards is sharing social distancing comfort food recipes.

Today, Dean shares an easy recipe for Shrimp and Veggie Foil Packs.

Ingredients

1 small zucchini, ends trimmed, sliced into half moons (1 1/3 cups)

1 small yellow squash, ends trimmed, sliced into quarters (1 1/3 cups)

1 pint grape tomatoes

1 green bell pepper, chopped (1 cup)

1/2 small red onion, chopped into chunks and separated

1 1/2 cups fresh corn

1 1/4 lbs. large (21/25) raw shrimp, peeled and deviened

3 Tbsp olive oil

3 garlic cloves, minced (1 Tbsp)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp celery seed

1/2 tsp dried thyme

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper (or to taste, optional)

1 1/2 Tbsp minced parsley, for garnish (optional)

4 lemon wedges, for serving

Preparation

1. Preheat a grill over medium-high heat to 425 degrees.

2. Cut 8 sheets of 12 by 14-inch heavy duty aluminum foil. Use two sheets of foil per packet.

3. To a large mixing bowl add zucchini, squash, tomatoes, bell pepper, red onion, corn and shrimp.

4. Drizzle over olive oil then sprinkle over garlic, 1 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp pepper, paprika, celery seed, thyme and cayenne pepper.

5. Toss mixture well to evenly coat.

6. Layer two sheets of foil per packet, with the first sheet of foil laying in opposite direction of the second. Divide mixture among double lined foil adding it to the center in a rectangular shape.

7. Wrap up sides of first sheet of foil and roll edges several times to seal, then place second sheet going opposite length and wrap while rolling edges to seal.

8. Grill until shrimp is cooked through, about 12 – 14 minutes, while filliping packets over to opposite side once halfway through grilling.

9. Carefully open packets as steam will escape. Sprinkle with parsley and serve with lemon juice for spritzing.

Recipe source: Cooking Class