Dean shares recipe for Grilled Pork, Peaches & Potatoes

WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards is sharing social distancing comfort food recipes.

Today, Dean shares easy recipe for Grilled Pork, Peaches & Potatoes.

Ingredients

3 lbs pork tenderloins (2 tenderloins, about 1 1/2 lb each)

1 1/2 Tbsp olive oil

2 tsp sea salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

1 jar peach preserves

8 ripe peaches halved · 1 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp fresh basil to garnish

Instructions

1. Trim off and remove silver skin from pork tenderloins. Poke all over with fork. Drizzle with 1 1/2 Tbsp oil. Salt and pepper the pork tenderloins.

2. Preheat grill to med/high heat (400-425˚F.)

3. Grill pork (indirect method) seven minutes per side or until center reaches 145˚F.

4. Apply peach preserves to the pork just before you remove from grill. Give it a very light char.

5. Remove to cutting board and rest 5 minutes prior to slicing. Cut diagonally.

How to Grill Peaches:

1. Set the grill to medium heat (300˚F) and clean the grates with a grill brush. Brush each side of peach haves with olive oil. Grill each side 4-5 minutes (**depending on ripeness) or until grill marks form. Remove to platter with pork tenderloin and garnish both with fresh basil leaves

Grilled Potatoes in Foil

Ingredients

2 pounds mini Yukon gold potatoes, rinsed, dried, and halved

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried rosemary

salt and fresh ground pepper to taste

chopped fresh parsley for garnish

Instructions

1. Preheat grill to medium-high.

2. Cut 4 large pieces of foil and set aside.

3. In a large bowl, combine potatoes with olive oil, garlic powder, thyme, rosemary, salt and pepper.

4. Divide potatoes between foil pieces.

5. Fold the sides of the foil over the potatoes, covering completely; seal the packets closed.

6. Place foil packets on the grill and cook until tender, about 20 to 30 minutes, turning once. Pierce with a fork to check for doneness.

7. Remove from grill and carefully open up each packet.

8. Sprinkle with parsley and serve.