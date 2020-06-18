Dean shares recipe for Grilled New York Strip Steak on Homemade Caesar Salad

WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards is sharing social distancing comfort food recipes.

Today, Dean shares easy recipe for Grilled New York Strip Steak on Homemade Caesar Salad.

Ingredients:

Dressing:

2 small garlic cloves, peeled

6 anchovy fillets

2 large pasteurized egg yolks*

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

4 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

4 teaspoons red wine vinegar

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

Croutons:

2 c. diced or torn bread

2 tbsp. olive oil

Kosher salt

Salad:

Ingredients:

1 large head romaine lettuce, torn into large pieces

1/4 c. shaved Parmesan

Freshly cracked black pepper

Directions:

Preheat oven or grill to 375°. Toss bread with oil and spread in single layer on a large baking sheet. Bake until golden and crisp. Tear into small pieces.

Insert the chopping blade into the work bowl of the food processor. With the machine running, drop the garlic through the feed tube and process until finely chopped. Add the anchovies, egg yolks, mustard, lemon juice, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce and pepper to the work bowl. Process until well blended.

With the machine running, slowly pour olive oil through the feed tube in a steady stream until the dressing is emulsified, about 30 seconds to 1 minute.

Assemble salad: In a large bowl, toss lettuce with dressing until coated.

NY Strip Steak Ingredients:

4 1 1/4-to-1 1/2-inch-thick boneless rib-eye or New York strip steaks (about 12 ounces each), trimmed

2 tablespoons canola or extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

Directions:

About 20 minutes before grilling, let steaks sit, covered, at room temperature.

Heat your grill to high. Brush the steaks on both sides with oil and season liberally with salt and pepper.

Cook steaks until golden brown and slightly charred, 4 to 5 minutes. Turn the steaks over and continue to grill 3 to 5 minutes for medium-rare (an internal temperature of 135 degrees F), 5 to 7 minutes for medium (140 degrees F) or 8 to 10 minutes for medium-well (150 degrees F).

Transfer the steaks to a cutting board or platter, tent loosely with foil and let rest 5 minutes before slicing. Place sliced steak on salad.

Drizzle with shaved parmesan cheese and grilled bread.