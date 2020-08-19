Dean shares recipe for Grilled Eggplant Parmesan

WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards is sharing social distancing comfort food recipes.

Today, Dean shares easy recipe for Grilled Eggplant Parmesan.

Ingredients

For the Sauce:

1 can peeled tomatoes (400 grams)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1-2 cloves garlic minced

1/4 teaspoon salt

pinch of hot pepper flakes if desired

1/2 teaspoon oregano

5 leaves fresh basil chopped

1/4 cup water

–OR—

2 cans (14.5 oz.) of diced tomatoes

2 jars (24 oz.) pasta sauce of choice

2 tablespoons olive oil

1-2 garlic cloves minced

1 cup diced onion (I like Vidalia onions best)

½ teaspoon, oregano

salt, pepper to taste

pinch of hot pepper flakes

For the layers:

2-3 medium eggplants (Globe or medium sized eggplant “layer” best)

3/4 cup Parmesan cheese

¾ cup seasoned bread crumbs

1 1/2 cups firm mozzarella shredded

Instructions:

1. If you are using the Italian or Globe eggplant then slice the eggplant into 1/4 inch slices and place in a bowl, sprinkle with approximately 1 teaspoon of salt and let sit for about 15-20 minutes. Then drain but do not rinse.

2. In a medium pot add olive oil, tomatoes, garlic, hot pepper flakes, oregano, salt and basil leaves and water, stir to combine, squish the tomatoes with a fork occasionally. Simmer on medium heat until thickened and most of the water has evaporated.

3. Grill the eggplant over a medium direct heat until soft but not mushy.

4. In an 8 x 6 inch baking dish, spread a little sauce, then make about 3 or 4 layers starting with the grilled eggplant, top with sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese sprinkle with Parmesan cheese, continue for the remaining layers, the last layer top with Parmesan cheese and break crumbs. Place pan over indirect heat (on the grill or in a 350 degree oven) for 25-30 minutes until everything is melted and browned. Let sit 5 minutes before serving.