Dean shares recipe for Grilled Corn on the Cob and Grilled Vegetable Pasta Salad

Cooking with Dean

WGN Entertainment Critic Dean Richards shares his recipe for Grilled Corn on the Cob and Grilled Vegetable Pasta Salad for Memorial Day.

Grilled Corn on the Cob

INGREDIENTS:

  • 6 fresh Corn on the Cob (shucked, de-silked)
  • 2 tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tsp. black pepper

DIRECTIONS:

  • Clean corn of silk and husks.
  • Drizzle with olive oil over each cob and season with salt and pepper
  • Place cobs on the grill over medium heat, rotating by 1/3 about every 7 minutes until desired browning.
  • Serve warm with butter (and other optional toppings)

Grilled Vegetable Pasta Salad

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 lb. uncooked pasta (Dean uses fusilli)
  • 1/2 cup olive oil, divided
  • 1/2 cup red wine vinegar
  • Garlic powder
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1/2 lb. asparagus
  • 1 zucchini
  • 1 yellow squash
  • 1 yellow bell pepper
  • 1 red bell pepper
  • 12 cherry tomatoes
  • 2-3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 10 large leaves basil
  • 1/2 cup parmesan cheese (or to taste)

DIRECTIONS:

  • Boil a large, salted pot of water for the pasta. Cook pasta according to package directions.
  • Drizzle oil when finished and set aside.
  • Preheat grill to high heat.
  • Slice the zucchini in half, lengthwise. Clean and cut the peppers in half and remove the seeds, cut into 1-inch chunks.
  • Cut asparagus into 2-inch lengths
  • Coat veggies with light layer of olive oil, then sprinkle lightly with garlic powder and salt and pepper.
  • Grill veggies about 3 minutes per side. When finished, let them cool for about 5 minutes and cut into bite-sized pieces.
  • Add olive oil, vinegar and garlic into a bowl, add pasta
  • Stir in the grilled veggies
  • Stir in the parmesan cheese, mixing thoroughly
  • Tear the basil into shreds, add into bowl

