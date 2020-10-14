Dean shares recipe for Greek Shrimp Bowls

On his weekly cooking segment, WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards is cooking up an easy recipe for Greek Shrimp Bowls with zucchini, peppers, and grains topped with Lemon-Garlic Yogurt (or feta cheese topping).

Ingredients

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil.

2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp. smoked paprika

1 tsp. dried oregano

3/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1 lb. raw peeled and deveined shrimp

2 small zucchinis, sliced into coins

2 bell peppers (color of choice), sliced into 1×1″ pieces

1 cup dry farro or white rice

2 cups vegetable or chicken broth

Optional garnishes: crumbled feta cheese, fresh herbs, cherry tomatoes, sliced green olives or capers.

Lemon-Garlic Yogurt

1/2 cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt

1 garlic clove, grated (I use a microplane) sub 1 tsp. granulated garlic

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

Instructions

In a small bowl, combine first seven ingredients (olive oil through black pepper); stir with a whisk. Place shrimp and vegetables in two separate bowls, and divide marinade evenly into each one; toss to coat. Let stand 5 to 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, combine farro or rice in a saucepan with broth. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and gently simmer, covered, until grains are tender and most liquid is absorbed. (This will take about 15 minutes for white rice, and up to 30 minutes for farro.)

Heat a large skillet coated in cooking spray (or lightly greased with oil) over medium-high. Once hot, add shrimp and cook 2 minutes per side, or until opaque. Transfer to a plate. (If your skillet isn’t large enough to fit all shrimp in a single layer, cook in two batches.)

Next, add vegetables to the same skillet and cook until tender, about 8 minutes.

Prepare Lemon-Garlic Yogurt by combining yogurt, garlic, lemon juice, and salt in a small bowl.

Stir in 1 to 2 Tbsp. water to thin out to desired consistency.

Assemble bowls by dividing farro or rice evenly into each of 4 bowls.

Scatter shrimp and vegetables overtop, and finish with a dollop of Lemon-Garlic Yogurt.

If desired, garnish with crumbled feta, sliced cherry tomatoes, olives, or fresh herbs. Finish with a drizzle of olive oil.