Dean shares recipe for French Onion Crock Pot Beef Stew

WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards is sharing social distancing comfort food recipes.

Today, Dean shares an easy recipe for French Onion Crock Pot Beef Stew.

Ingredients:

2 pounds chuck meat, cut into 1 1/2-inch cubes

1/4 cup flour

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 cup red wine

1 cup beef stock

2 bay leaves

1 tablespoon fresh thyme, minced

2 potatoes, peeled and cubed into 1 inch pieces

2 stalks celery, sliced

2 carrots, peeled and sliced

4 onions, sliced thin (or Lipton’s Onion soup mix)

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 15 oz can unsalted diced tomatoes

Garnish:

1 large can crispy fried onion or…

one loaf French bread

shredded gruyere cheese

Preparation:

Place the cubed meat and flour and in Ziploc bag, seal and shake until the pieces are fully coated with flour.

Heat 2 tbsp of olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium high heat and sear the pieces of meat for 4 minutes until all sides are nicely brown.

Remove the meat from the pan and place in the crock pot.

Saute onion in olive oil until soft, brown and caramelized.

Add the red wine and stock to the sauté pan and bring to a boil for one minute, scraping off the bits of meat that have caramelized in the pan with a wooden spoon.

Add the reduced liquid to the crock pot along with the remaining ingredients and combine.

Cook on low for 6-8 hours.

Serve in bowls, sprinkle the crispy fried onions on top for garnish

or…

Slice French bread in half, sprinkle with olive oil and shredded gruyere cheese. Place under a broiler until melted and slightly browned. Cut bread in pieces, serve on top of each bowl of stew.