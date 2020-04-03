Watch Live
Dean shares recipe for easy, delicious Chicken and Pasta Primavera

WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards shares two social distancing comfort food recipes.

Today, Dean shares an easy recipe for Chicken and Pasta Primavera.

Ingredients:

  • 1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup
  • 3/4 cup canned or dairy milk
  • ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • ⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 15 oz can mixed vegetables(or 2 cups broccoli florets) 
  • 14 oz can  sliced mushrooms(or fresh sliced mushrooms)
  • ⅛ teaspoon garlic powder
  • 2 carrots, sliced thin
  • 1 ½ cups farfalle pasta
  • 2 (5 ounce) cans chicken chunks, drained

Directions:

  • Step 1: Cook pasta in boiling water until al dente. Drain.
  • Step 2 Meanwhile, prepare the cream sauce. In a medium saucepan mix together cream of mushroom soup, milk, Parmesan Cheese, pepper, broccoli, garlic powder, and carrots. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat to low and cover. Simmer for 10 minutes, or until vegetables are tender. Stir occasionally.
  • Step 3 Stir pasta and chicken into cream sauce, and heat through.

