Dean shares recipe for Cuban Sloppy Joes, Black Bean & Feta Salad

On his weekly cooking segment, WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with two Cuban favorites: Cuban Sloppy Joes and Black Bean & Feta Salad.

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound Ground meat (beef, pork, lamb or turkey) 16 ounces Old Havana Foods Sofrito
  • 1/4 cup Pimento stuffed or pitted green olives, chopped (optional but very traditional)
  • 1/4 cup Golden raisins, coarsely chopped (optional but very traditional)
  • 2 tablespoons Dry sherry (optional but very traditional)

Instructions:

  • Preheat non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Brown meat until no longer pink, breaking up pieces with spoon.
  • Add Old Havana Foods Sofrito raisins, olives and sherry (if using); stir well to combine.
  • Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  • Serve on toasted buns or for a truly traditional Cuban lunch serve with white rice, fried plantains and a fried egg.

Black Bean & Feta Salad

Ingredients:

  • 1-15 oz can Old Havana Foods Lightly Seasoned Black Beans
  • 2 tablespoons Extra-Virgin Olive Oil
  • 2 tablespoons Aged balsamic vinegar (high quality)
  • ¼ cup Chopped red onion
  • ⅓ cup Finely chopped tomatoes
  • ⅓ cup Finely chopped red, orange or yellow pepper
  • ⅓ cup Crumbled feta cheese
  • Salt and pepper

Instructions:

  • Drain black beans (but do not rinse) into a medium bowl with the next 5 ingredients. Mix well to combine. Add feta and gently toss being careful not to break up feta too much or it will smear. Salt and pepper to taste.
  • Serve with tacos, tortilla chips or as a side salad.

Ingredients and recipes provided by of Old Havana Foods.

