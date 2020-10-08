Dean shares recipe for Cuban Sloppy Joes, Black Bean & Feta Salad

On his weekly cooking segment, WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with two Cuban favorites: Cuban Sloppy Joes and Black Bean & Feta Salad.
Ingredients:
- 1 pound Ground meat (beef, pork, lamb or turkey) 16 ounces Old Havana Foods Sofrito
- 1/4 cup Pimento stuffed or pitted green olives, chopped (optional but very traditional)
- 1/4 cup Golden raisins, coarsely chopped (optional but very traditional)
- 2 tablespoons Dry sherry (optional but very traditional)
Instructions:
- Preheat non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Brown meat until no longer pink, breaking up pieces with spoon.
- Add Old Havana Foods Sofrito raisins, olives and sherry (if using); stir well to combine.
- Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Serve on toasted buns or for a truly traditional Cuban lunch serve with white rice, fried plantains and a fried egg.
Black Bean & Feta Salad
Ingredients:
- 1-15 oz can Old Havana Foods Lightly Seasoned Black Beans
- 2 tablespoons Extra-Virgin Olive Oil
- 2 tablespoons Aged balsamic vinegar (high quality)
- ¼ cup Chopped red onion
- ⅓ cup Finely chopped tomatoes
- ⅓ cup Finely chopped red, orange or yellow pepper
- ⅓ cup Crumbled feta cheese
- Salt and pepper
Instructions:
- Drain black beans (but do not rinse) into a medium bowl with the next 5 ingredients. Mix well to combine. Add feta and gently toss being careful not to break up feta too much or it will smear. Salt and pepper to taste.
- Serve with tacos, tortilla chips or as a side salad.
Ingredients and recipes provided by of Old Havana Foods.