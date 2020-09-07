Dean shares recipe for Chocolate Chip Cookie on the grill

SKILLET CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE ON THE GRILL

Ingredients:

Pre-made Chocolate chip cookie dough.

(or make your own:)

1/4 cup butter

8 teaspoons granulated sugar

1/4 cup brown sugar, packed

1 large egg yolk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/8 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 cup chocolate chips

1/4 cup chocolate chunks

chocolate syrup (optional)

vanilla ice cream (optional)

Instructions:

For pre-made cookie dough, spray the bottom of a 10-inch iron skillet or aluminum pan with cooking spray. Even press dough into the pan.

(If you are making your own dough, soften butter in a bowl on the kitchen counter for 45-60 minutes. Cream the butter using a wooden spoon or a hand mixer. In a separate bowl, crumble the brown sugar to remove any clumps. Add granulated sugar, pour sugar mixture into the creamed butter, and mix well to fully combine. Add egg yolk to a small bowl, and break the yolk but do not whisk. Add vanilla, and gently stir to combine. Pour egg and vanilla into butter and sugar mixture, and mix well to fully combine. In a medium bowl, add flour, salt, and baking soda, and mix with a fork to combine. Add mixture into the butter mixture in batches. Stir each batch fully to combine before adding the next batch. Use a spatula to scrape the sides of the bowl to make sure everything gets incorporated. Cover the dough with plastic wrap, and put into the fridge to rest for one hour. Remove dough from the fridge and rest at room temperature while grill heats.)

Preheat grill (or oven) to 350°.

Put the skillet (or pan) in preheated grill (or oven), close cover, and let it bake.

Check cookie at 20 minutes. If needed, cook for an additional 2 minutes and remove from heat.

Garnish with chocolate syrup and/or ice cream, or enjoy it gooey and plain.