Dean shares recipe for BBQ Pork Stuffed Pineapple

Cooking with Dean

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards is sharing social distancing comfort food recipes.

Today, Dean shares easy recipe for BBQ Pork Stuffed Pineapple.

Ingredients:

  • 2 tbsp dark brown sugar
  • 1 tbsp sea salt
  • 1 tbsp smoked paprika
  • ½ tbsp black pepper
  • ½ tbsp mustard powder
  • 1tsp garlic powder
  • 1tsp onion powder
  • 4 lb pork shoulder, skin removed
  • Bottle BBQ sauce
  • 1 large pineapple
  • Around 20 slices bacon

Instructions:

  • Preheat the oven to 400°F.
  • Mix together the sugar, salt, paprika, black pepper, mustard powder, garlic powder and onion powder. Rub the pork all over with the spice mix and roast for around 30 minutes.
  • Remove from the oven and wrap with foil then turn down the heat to around 130° and return to the oven for around 5 hours, until the pork is soft and tender. Pull apart with forks and toss with BBQ sauce.
  • Meanwhile, skin the pineapple and cut out a hollow in the middle (keeping the leaves and the bottom intact.
  • Stuff pineapple with BBQ pulled pork.
  • Stretch the bacon out and wrap it round the pineapple (secure with toothpicks.)
  • Roast at 400 degrees for 20 mins. Take out of the oven and glaze with more BBQ sauce. Pop back in the oven for a further 20 mins.
  • Slice and serve.

