Dean shares recipe for BBQ Pork Stuffed Pineapple

WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards is sharing social distancing comfort food recipes.
Today, Dean shares easy recipe for BBQ Pork Stuffed Pineapple.
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp dark brown sugar
- 1 tbsp sea salt
- 1 tbsp smoked paprika
- ½ tbsp black pepper
- ½ tbsp mustard powder
- 1tsp garlic powder
- 1tsp onion powder
- 4 lb pork shoulder, skin removed
- Bottle BBQ sauce
- 1 large pineapple
- Around 20 slices bacon
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 400°F.
- Mix together the sugar, salt, paprika, black pepper, mustard powder, garlic powder and onion powder. Rub the pork all over with the spice mix and roast for around 30 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and wrap with foil then turn down the heat to around 130° and return to the oven for around 5 hours, until the pork is soft and tender. Pull apart with forks and toss with BBQ sauce.
- Meanwhile, skin the pineapple and cut out a hollow in the middle (keeping the leaves and the bottom intact.
- Stuff pineapple with BBQ pulled pork.
- Stretch the bacon out and wrap it round the pineapple (secure with toothpicks.)
- Roast at 400 degrees for 20 mins. Take out of the oven and glaze with more BBQ sauce. Pop back in the oven for a further 20 mins.
- Slice and serve.