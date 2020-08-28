Dean shares recipe for Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps

WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards is sharing social distancing comfort food recipes.
Today, Dean shares an easy recipe for Asian chicken lettuce wraps.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. ground chicken
- 1 tbs. peanut oil
- 1/2 minced onion
- 1 cup diced red or green pepper
- 1 8 oz. can of water chestnuts, drained and minced
- 1/4 cup crushed peanuts
- Butter or Bibb lettuce
For the Sauce:
- P.F. Chang’s Sesame Sauce (sweet and mild) or P.F. Chang’s Kung Pao sauce (hot), or make your own:
- 3 tbs. soy sauce
- 3 tbs. hoisin sauce
- 1 tbs. sesame oil
- 1 tbs. rice vinegar
- 1 tbs. peanut butter
- 1 tbs. honey
- 2 tsp sweet chili sauce
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- 1/4 tsp powdered ginger
Instructions:
- Heat bottled sauce in pan. If you’re making your own, whisk together sauce ingredients until well combined.
- Microwave firmer peanut butter for 30 seconds to mix.
- Heat 2 tbs. of peanut oil in a frying pan. Once hot, add ground chicken.
- Cook until pieces begin to brown. Then, add onion and cook for five minutes or until the onion is translucent.
- Add peppers and water chestnuts.
- Cook for 5 minutes, or until peppers become soft.
- Add sauce and simmer on low heat until chicken and veggies are evenly coated and heated.
- Serve in lettuce leaves, on top of Asian salad or over noodles or rice.