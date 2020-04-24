Dean shares recipe for 5-ingredient Orange Chocolate Mousse

WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards shares two social distancing comfort food recipes.

Today, Dean shares an easy recipe for Orange Chocolate Mousse.

Recipe:

Ingredients:

8 ounces bittersweet chocolate chopped fine

2 large eggs plus 2 large yolks

1/4 cup packed (1 3/4 ounces) light brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon grated orange zest

1 cup heavy cream

3 tablespoons Grand Marnier

Before you begin:

For a nonalcoholic version of this dessert, substitute orange juice for the Grand Marnier. Garnish the mousse with whipped cream and chocolate shavings or orange zest, if desired.

Instructions:

Microwave chocolate in bowl at 50 percent power, stirring occasionally, until melted, 1 to 2 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes.

Process eggs and yolks, sugar, and orange zest in blender until foamy and lightened in color, 30 to 60 seconds. Add cream, Grand Marnier, and chocolate and process until completely combined and slightly thickened, 30 to 60 seconds.

Divide mixture evenly among 6 ramekins or serving glasses (scant 1/2 cup each). Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until cold and set, at least 3 hours or up to 2 days. Uncover and let sit at room temperature for 10 minutes before serving.