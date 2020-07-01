Dean shares more recipes for easy grilled pizzas

WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards is sharing social distancing comfort food recipes.

Today, Home Run Inn Pizza suggested Dean try his recipes with their thin crust frozen cheese pizzas. In the name of making it easy and delicious, let’s try it. Their recipes are at: www.homeruninnpizza.com

Gyros Pizza

Ingredients:

One Home Run Inn (HRI) Ultra Thin Cheese Pizza

1 pkg of gyro meat

1 onion sliced

1/2 cup diced tomato

1/2 cup tzatziki sauce

1/2 cup feta cheese

1 tsp dill

1/2 cup Cucumber, peeled, seeded, diced

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

Cook the gyro meat 3/4 of the way, so it does not crisp. Cut into 1 inch long pieces.

Evenly apply the onion slices to the top of the pizza crust.

Apply the gyro meat and finish with the feta cheese.

Bake for 9-12 minutes, until the crust is golden brown.

Drizzle the cooked pizza with tzatziki sauce. Then top with diced tomatoes and cucumbers.

Taco Pizza

Ingredients:

One HRI Ultra Thin Cheese Pizza

3/4 cup re-fried beans

1 cup shredded lettuce

1/2 cup diced tomatoes

1/4 cup sliced black olives

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 sliced avocado

1/2 cup scoop tortilla chips

sour cream or salsa (optional)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

Spread re-fried beans on frozen pizza.

Bake for 8-10 minutes or until the crust is golden brown.

Wait 10 minutes before topping with diced tomatoes, black olives and shredded cheddar cheese. Bake for 4 more minutes.

Top with shredded lettuce and avocado. Crumble tortilla scoops with a dollop of sour cream or salsa.

Chopped Margherita Pizza aka “Mona Lizza Pizza”

Ingredients:

HRI Classic Cheese Pizza

1 cup chopped roma tomatoes

2 tbsp minced and sautéed garlic (in extra virgin olive oil)

1/4 cup finely chopped fresh basil

1/2 tsp coarse ground black pepper

1/2 tsp red pepper flakes (optional)

1/3 cup Fontina cheese

1/3 cup Asiago cheese

Directions:

Sprinkle first 5 ingredients (tomatoes – red pepper flakes) to pizza crust.

Bake for 12 minutes or until the edge of the crust begins to brown. Or, follow the directions for gas or charcoal grilling.

Add the last two ingredients (Fontina and Asiago cheese). Continue baking for additional 5-7 minutes or until the cheese just starts to brown. Or, if Grilling, continue grilling for an additional 3-5 min