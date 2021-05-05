Dean shares Lalo’s Perfect Guacamole Recipe

WGN’s Dean Richards joined us during WGN News Now to show us how to make the perfect and easy guacamole for Cinco de Mayo and any other day of the year.

Ingredients:

4 Medium sized, ripe but not over ripe, avocados

1 Jalapeno pepper per avocado

Milk

Salt

(optional) diced onion, chopped cilantro, finely diced tomatoes

Tortilla Chips

Directions:

Roast the jalapenos on an open flame on the stove top, on the grill or on a sheet pan in the oven at 400 degrees. Roast until peppers are wilting, peeling and brown…but not char-burnt.

Put them in a plastic bag to “sweat” for no more than 10 minutes. It’ll make them simple to peel the burnt skins off and clean.

Put on protective gloves to peel, de-seed and dice the peppers. The more veins and seeds you leave in, the hotter the mixture will be.

Once clean, put the peppers in a bowl and mash with a fork or blend in a miini-food processor. Set aside.

Cut the avocado, peel and remove pit. Mash with a fork or potato masher.

Add a TBSP of milk for creaminess. If you want more creaminess, add additional TBSPs to your desired thickness. Add salt to taste. Add the jalapeno mixture.

Mix and serve.

If you make this ahead of time, flatten the mixture into a bowl and tightly, place plastic wrap on top pushing out as much air as possible. This will prevent browning. A ¼ layer of lukewarm water on top of the mixture will do the same. Just pour the water off before serving.