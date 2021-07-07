Dean shares his recipe for Shrimp and Avocado Summer Salad

Shrimp and Avocado Summer Salad with Avocado – Yogurt Dressing

Ingredients:

  • One cup plain Greek yogurt (fat-free, 2% or whole milk).  I love Fage Greek yogurt. 
  • One medium avocado, peeled and cored
  • 1 1/2 Tbsp fresh lime juice
  • One clove garlic
  • 2 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley (or 2 tsp dried)
  • 1 – 2 tsp chopped fresh dill, to taste (or 1/2 tsp dried)
  • 2 tsp chopped fresh chives (or 3/4 tsp dried)
  • 1/2 tsp onion powder
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • Up to 6 Tbsp milk, as needed (for a slightly richer dressing sub 2 Tbsp olive oil for some of the milk)

Instructions:

Add all dressing ingredients except for milk to a food processor. Pulse until well blended. 

Add in milk 1 Tbsp at a time to reach desired thickness. Store in refrigerator in an airtight container.

Ingredients for salad:

  • 1 lb. shrimp; shelled, deveined, tail on-or-off (your preference)
  • 1 medium avocado (peeled, cored and coarsely chopped)
  • 2 stalks of celery and celery leaves, chopped
  • 6 radishes, halved
  • 6 cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 2 mini-cucumbers, diced
  • 1 bag, salad mix of choice. 
  • 1 TBSP olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions for salad:

  • Toss the defrosted shrimp with olive oil and sauté or grill until pink (about 2 minutes per side.)  Do not overcook or they will become tough. 
  • Transfer to a bowl to cool.  Add the dressing and squeeze in the juice of ½ lime.  Mix thoroughly. 
  • Add in celery, tomatoes, cucumber and radishes.    Mix in with shrimp and dressing. 
  • Top with avocado chunks. 

