Dean shares his recipe for Shrimp and Avocado Summer Salad

Shrimp and Avocado Summer Salad with Avocado – Yogurt Dressing
Ingredients:
- One cup plain Greek yogurt (fat-free, 2% or whole milk). I love Fage Greek yogurt.
- One medium avocado, peeled and cored
- 1 1/2 Tbsp fresh lime juice
- One clove garlic
- 2 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley (or 2 tsp dried)
- 1 – 2 tsp chopped fresh dill, to taste (or 1/2 tsp dried)
- 2 tsp chopped fresh chives (or 3/4 tsp dried)
- 1/2 tsp onion powder
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Up to 6 Tbsp milk, as needed (for a slightly richer dressing sub 2 Tbsp olive oil for some of the milk)
Instructions:
Add all dressing ingredients except for milk to a food processor. Pulse until well blended.
Add in milk 1 Tbsp at a time to reach desired thickness. Store in refrigerator in an airtight container.
Ingredients for salad:
- 1 lb. shrimp; shelled, deveined, tail on-or-off (your preference)
- 1 medium avocado (peeled, cored and coarsely chopped)
- 2 stalks of celery and celery leaves, chopped
- 6 radishes, halved
- 6 cherry tomatoes, halved
- 2 mini-cucumbers, diced
- 1 bag, salad mix of choice.
- 1 TBSP olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions for salad:
- Toss the defrosted shrimp with olive oil and sauté or grill until pink (about 2 minutes per side.) Do not overcook or they will become tough.
- Transfer to a bowl to cool. Add the dressing and squeeze in the juice of ½ lime. Mix thoroughly.
- Add in celery, tomatoes, cucumber and radishes. Mix in with shrimp and dressing.
- Top with avocado chunks.
