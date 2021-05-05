Dean shares his recipe for Camarones a la Veracruzana

WGN’s Dean Richards shares his recipe for Camarones a la Veracruzana (Shrimp Veracruz-Style)

Ingredients:

2 tbsp olive oil

1/4 onion, diced

2 tomatoes, diced (or 1 cup canned diced tomato)

1 garlic clove, minced

1/2 cup Spanish olives, whole or halved

1 bay leaf

1 tsp oregano

1 pickled jalapeno, minced

1 tsp capers (optional)

1 lb shrimp (shells removed, deveined, washed)

Instructions:

Heat oil in a large skillet.

Add the onion.

Cook for 1 minute, or until translucent.

Add the tomatoes. With a potato masher, mash the tomatoes to a chunky consistency. If using canned diced tomatoes, skip the mashing.

Add the garlic, olives, bay leaf, oregano, pickled jalapenos, and capers (if using). Cook for 5 minutes.

Add the shrimp.

Cover and cook for 4 minutes.

Turn heat off and remove the lid.

Serve immediately. The olives add saltiness. That is why no salt is used in this recipe.