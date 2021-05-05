Dean shares his recipe for Camarones a la Veracruzana

WGN’s Dean Richards shares his recipe for Camarones a la Veracruzana (Shrimp Veracruz-Style)
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1/4 onion, diced
- 2 tomatoes, diced (or 1 cup canned diced tomato)
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1/2 cup Spanish olives, whole or halved
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 tsp oregano
- 1 pickled jalapeno, minced
- 1 tsp capers (optional)
- 1 lb shrimp (shells removed, deveined, washed)
Instructions:
Heat oil in a large skillet.
Add the onion.
Cook for 1 minute, or until translucent.
Add the tomatoes. With a potato masher, mash the tomatoes to a chunky consistency. If using canned diced tomatoes, skip the mashing.
Add the garlic, olives, bay leaf, oregano, pickled jalapenos, and capers (if using). Cook for 5 minutes.
Add the shrimp.
Cover and cook for 4 minutes.
Turn heat off and remove the lid.
Serve immediately. The olives add saltiness. That is why no salt is used in this recipe.