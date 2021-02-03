Dean shares easy Super Bowl appetizer ideas

On his weekly cooking segment, WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards shares easy appetizer recipes for Super Bowl Weekend.
Toaster Oven Pizzas
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 pitas or pre-made pizza crusts
- 1 tablespoon, olive oil or olive oil spray
- 4 tablespoons, jarred pasta sauce (4-cheese is perfect)
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1 teaspoon, dried oregano
- 12 small pepperoni slices (pepperoni pizza) -or-
- 3 thinly sliced fresh tomatoes (margarita pizza) -or-
- Topping of choice, or none.
- ¼ cup romano cheese
DIRECTIONS:
Preheat a toaster oven to 375 degrees F and position a rack in the center.
Meanwhile, place the pitas/crusts on a toaster oven baking sheet. Brush (or spray) the olive oil all over each pita/crust.
Spread 2 tablespoons of the pasta sauce on top of each the pita. Evenly sprinkle each surface with 1 cup of the cheese. Sprinkle each with 1/2 teaspoon of the dried oregano then arrange the pepperoni slices/tomatoes on each pizza.
Bake until the cheese is melted and lightly browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from the toaster oven and let cool for 1 to 2 minutes. Cut each pizza into 4 pieces and serve.
AIR FRYER SHRIMP
INGREDIENTS:
- One pound deveined, shelled, tailed uncooked medium or jumbo
- Two tablespoons of olive oil
- Garlic powder, Italian seasoning, paprika, salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
Clean the shrimp. Remove shells and veins.
Mix oil with seasoning in a small bowl.
Brush shrimp with seasoning mixture.
Arrange shrimp in air fryer basket or rack.
Cook for 8 minutes at 375 degrees. (no need to turn them).
Serve.
Caramelized Onion (or Guacamole) Phyllo Cups
Caramelized Onion Ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons canola oil
- 2 pounds sweet onions (about 2 large), thinly sliced (about 8 cups)
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 tablespoons dry sherry
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme leaves
- 8 ounces Gruyère cheese, shredded (about 2 cups), divided
- 2 (1.9-oz.) pkg. frozen mini phyllo pastry shells (15 cups in each pkg.)
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives
CARMELIZED ONION DIRECTIONS:
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium. Add onions, salt, sugar, and pepper; cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook, stirring often, until onions are golden brown and very tender, about 25 minutes. Stir in sherry, parsley, and thyme; cook, stirring often, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Remove from heat. Stir in 1 3/4 cups of the cheese; set aside.
Preheat oven to 350°F. Place phyllo shells on a baking sheet, and fill each with about 1 tablespoon of the onion mixture; top each cup with some of the remaining cheese. Bake in preheated oven until cheese is melted, about 10 minutes. Place on a serving platter, and sprinkle with chives. Serve hot.
INGREDIENTS FOR GUACAMOLE PHYLLO CUPS:
- 24 mini PHYLLO shells
- 1 container GUACAMOLE or mix fresh avocado with chopped onion, tomato and garlic (jalapenos, optional)
- 1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
- 1/4 cup chopped tomatoes
DIRECTIONS
Open filo shells package and transfer to a platter. Fill each one with avocado mixture.
Top with feta and chopped tomato.