Dean shares easy Super Bowl appetizer ideas

On his weekly cooking segment, WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards shares easy appetizer recipes for Super Bowl Weekend.

Toaster Oven Pizzas

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 pitas or pre-made pizza crusts 
  • 1 tablespoon, olive oil or olive oil spray
  • 4 tablespoons, jarred pasta sauce (4-cheese is perfect)
  • 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1 teaspoon, dried oregano
  • 12 small pepperoni slices (pepperoni pizza)  -or-
  • 3 thinly sliced fresh tomatoes (margarita pizza)  -or-
  • Topping of choice, or none.  
  • ¼ cup romano cheese

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat a toaster oven to 375 degrees F and position a rack in the center.

Meanwhile, place the pitas/crusts on a toaster oven baking sheet. Brush (or spray) the olive oil all over each pita/crust.

Spread 2 tablespoons of the pasta sauce on top of each the pita. Evenly sprinkle each surface with 1 cup of the cheese. Sprinkle each with 1/2 teaspoon of the dried oregano then arrange the pepperoni slices/tomatoes on each pizza.

Bake until the cheese is melted and lightly browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from the toaster oven and let cool for 1 to 2 minutes. Cut each pizza into 4 pieces and serve. 

AIR FRYER SHRIMP

INGREDIENTS:

  • One pound deveined, shelled, tailed uncooked medium or jumbo
  • Two tablespoons of olive oil
  • Garlic powder, Italian seasoning, paprika, salt and pepper to taste 

Directions:

Clean the shrimp. Remove shells and veins.

Mix oil with seasoning in a small bowl.

Brush shrimp with seasoning mixture.

Arrange shrimp in air fryer basket or rack.

Cook for 8 minutes at 375 degrees.  (no need to turn them).

Serve.  

Caramelized Onion (or Guacamole) Phyllo Cups

Caramelized Onion Ingredients:

  • 3 tablespoons canola oil
  • 2 pounds sweet onions (about 2 large), thinly sliced (about 8 cups)
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons dry sherry
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme leaves
  • 8 ounces Gruyère cheese, shredded (about 2 cups), divided
  • 2 (1.9-oz.) pkg. frozen mini phyllo pastry shells (15 cups in each pkg.)
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

CARMELIZED ONION DIRECTIONS:

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium. Add onions, salt, sugar, and pepper; cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook, stirring often, until onions are golden brown and very tender, about 25 minutes. Stir in sherry, parsley, and thyme; cook, stirring often, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Remove from heat. Stir in 1 3/4 cups of the cheese; set aside.

Preheat oven to 350°F. Place phyllo shells on a baking sheet, and fill each with about 1 tablespoon of the onion mixture; top each cup with some of the remaining cheese. Bake in preheated oven until cheese is melted, about 10 minutes. Place on a serving platter, and sprinkle with chives. Serve hot. 

INGREDIENTS FOR GUACAMOLE PHYLLO CUPS:

  • 24 mini PHYLLO shells
  • 1 container GUACAMOLE or mix fresh avocado with chopped onion, tomato and garlic (jalapenos, optional)
  • 1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
  • 1/4 cup chopped tomatoes

DIRECTIONS

Open filo shells package and transfer to a platter. Fill each one with avocado mixture. 

Top with feta and chopped tomato. 

