Dean shares easy summer dessert recipes

WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards is sharing social distancing comfort food recipes.
Today, Dean shares easy recipes for some summer desserts.
Peanut Butter Cream Pie
Ingredients
- 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
- 3/4 cup confectioners’ sugar
- 1/2 cup peanut butter
- 6 tablespoons whole milk
- 1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed
- 1 graham cracker crust (9 inches)
- 1/4 cup chopped peanuts
- Chocolate sauce
Directions
- In a large bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy.
- Beat in sugar and peanut butter. Gradually add milk.
- Fold in whipped topping.
- Spoon into the crust.
- Sprinkle with peanuts.
- Chill overnight.
- Sprinkle with chocolate sauce before serving.
Easy Key Lime Pie
Ingredients
- 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
- 1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk
- 1/2 cup Key lime juice or lime juice
- 1 graham cracker crust (9 inches)
- 2 cups whipped topping or can of whipped cream
- 2 limes; slices or zest, optional
Directions
- In a large bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth.
- Beat in milk and lime juice until blended.
- Transfer to crust.
- Refrigerate, covered, at least 4 hours.
- Just before serving, garnish with whipped topping or canned whipped cream.
- If desired, add lime slices or lime zest on top.