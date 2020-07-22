Dean shares easy summer dessert recipes

Cooking with Dean

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards is sharing social distancing comfort food recipes.

Today, Dean shares easy recipes for some summer desserts.

Peanut Butter Cream Pie

Ingredients

  • 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
  • 3/4 cup confectioners’ sugar
  • 1/2 cup peanut butter
  • 6 tablespoons whole milk
  • 1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed
  • 1 graham cracker crust (9 inches)
  • 1/4 cup chopped peanuts
  • Chocolate sauce

Directions

  • In a large bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy.
  • Beat in sugar and peanut butter. Gradually add milk.
  • Fold in whipped topping.
  • Spoon into the crust.
  • Sprinkle with peanuts.
  • Chill overnight.
  • Sprinkle with chocolate sauce before serving.

Easy Key Lime Pie

Ingredients

  • 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
  • 1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk
  • 1/2 cup Key lime juice or lime juice
  • 1 graham cracker crust (9 inches)
  • 2 cups whipped topping or can of whipped cream
  • 2 limes; slices or zest, optional

Directions

  • In a large bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth.
  • Beat in milk and lime juice until blended.
  • Transfer to crust.
  • Refrigerate, covered, at least 4 hours.
  • Just before serving, garnish with whipped topping or canned whipped cream.
  • If desired, add lime slices or lime zest on top.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News