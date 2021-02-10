Dean shares easy recipe for Linguine with Lobster Tails

On his weekly cooking segment, WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards shares easy recipe for Linguine with Lobster Tails.

Ingredients

4 lobster tails, frozen, rinsed. 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil 3 Tbsp. butter – divided 1 onion (yellow or vidalia) diced 6 garlic cloves- sliced 1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes 3 extra-large ripe tomatoes, chopped, or 1 can (28-ounces) crushed tomatoes 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley, and extra for garnish 1/4 cup white wine 1 package (1 pound) of linguine

Instructions

1. Allow tails to sit on the counter and defrost for about 1 hour, or defrost in the refrigerator overnight. Submerge tails in a bowl of cold water, and place them into the sink and run cold water over the tails for a few minutes. Rinsing them is very important to clean out the iodine. Drain in a colander. Place them on top of a few sheets of paper towels and press down with your hands to push out excess water.

2. Using kitchen scissors, cut each tail down the center, then again across in quarters, cutting at the joints. Then cut off all the little fins from each side and discard them.

3. In a large saucepan or skillet. On medium-low heat, heat olive oil with 1 tablespoon of butter. Add onion. Saute until translucent. Add garlic and crushed red pepper. Sauté garlic until golden brown and translucent. about 1 minute.

4. Add chopped tomatoes, chopped parsley, and 1 additional tablespoon of butter. Cover and simmer tomatoes for about 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Keep in mind, if you use canned crushed tomatoes, you will need to cook the sauce 10 to 15 minutes longer before adding in the lobster tails.

5. Add chopped lobster tails (including the shells) and sauté the tails, turning them over often until the lobster meat turns white-ish and is tender, about 2. Shells should turn to pink color.

6. Pour wine into the sauce, and cover with a lid.

7. Simmer the sauce on low heat for about 3 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. For a mild or more spicy flavor, here is where you can add more red pepper flakes to taste.

8. When lobster is fully cooked and tender (about 15 minutes) turn off the heat and set aside. Using a fork and kitchen tongs, carefully remove all shells by pulling from the meat, and discarding the shells. Then return the lobster meat to the sauce.

9. Meantime, cook linguine in a large pot of boiling water with salt added, until pasta cooks to “al-dente,” about 6 to 7 minutes. Remove and reserve 1/4 cup of salted water, and set aside.

10. Drain linguine and place back into the pot, add in some fresh chopped parsley and the remaining tablespoon of butter. Then pour the lobster sauce over the pasta little by little, tossing until well combined.

11. If needed, gradually add in some of the reserved water into the spaghetti and toss to combine.

12. Ladle into individual bowls. Add a few pieces of lobster meat on top of each dish. Garnish with some chopped parsley on top…and maybe the lobster shells. Serve immediately.