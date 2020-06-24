WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards is sharing social distancing comfort food recipes.

Today, Dean shares easy recipe for Gazpacho. (Cold Tomato-Vegetable Soup)

Ingredients:

Serves 4-6

2 cups chopped tomatoes, peeled (see below), cored and seeded

1 red or green bell pepper chopped

1 medium red onion diced

1 cup diced English cucumber

1 1⁄2 cups low-sodium V8 or other tomato juice

Juice of 1 lemon

2 Tbsp olive oil, plus more for serving

1 Tbsp sherry, white or red wine vinegar

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 tsp salt

Directions:

Combine the tomatoes, bell pepper, onion, and cucumber in a large mixing bowl and mix well.

Transfer one-fourth of the mixture to a small bowl, cover, and refrigerate. Add the tomato juice, lemon juice, olive oil, vinegar, garlic, and salt to the vegetables in the large bowl and mix to combine.

If you have the time, it’s best at this point to allow the ingredients to mingle in the fridge for an hour or two—or even overnight. (If not, simply proceed with the recipe.)

Working in batches if necessary, add the tomato juice mixture to a blender and puree, stopping just short of creating a smooth soup (a bit of texture here is nice).

If you didn’t refrigerate before, place the gazpacho in the fridge for 20 or 30 minutes to cool down.

When ready to serve, divide the gazpacho among 4 or 6 bowls.

Chop the reserved vegetables on a cutting board until you have a rough salsa.

Garnish each bowl with a bit of the reserved vegetables, the topping suggested below and a drizzle of olive oil.

Peeling tomatoes:

Just make an X on the bottom of your tomatoes and throw them into a pot of boiling water for no more than a minute. Fish them out with a slotted spoon, plunge them into a bowl of cold water (or an ice bath), lift them directly back out, and peel back the skin with a knife or your fingers. It will slip off like a charm

Toppings:

Roasted corn

Chopped Avocado

Croutons

Dab of Greek yogurt or sour cream

Olive Oil